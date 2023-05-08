After Fox Canceled Call Me Kat, Cheyenne Jackson Shared A Thoughtful Post

It’s a pretty tumultuous time in the TV world right now. Along with heartbreaking series finales , popular dramas switching networks and the bevy of potential cancellations that we’re faced with as fall shows wrap their seasons, Hollywood is also dealing with the effects of the WGA writers strike . Perspective can be everything for actors who are facing uncertain times, and Cheyenne Jackson seems to be mastering that state of mind, after receiving the unfortunate news that Call Me Kat will not return for Season 4 .

Cheyenne Jackson portrayed Max on the Fox sitcom for the entire run, and the Season 3 finale left off on an optimistic note, both for his music career and relationship with on-off love interest Kat (Mayim Bialik). While we’re left to wonder what the future held for all of the Call Me Kat characters, Jackson seemed to be taking the news in stride, as he posted a sweet photo to Instagram with a thoughtful message:

The actor put his situation into perspective, as he appeared in a selfie with his 6-year-old son Ethan. The youngster’s milestone may seem minor in comparison to his dad losing a job, but Cheyenne Jackson reminds us that it really is the little moments with family that are the most important.

That’s not to say this isn’t a tough time for the Call Me Kat cast, who also included Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and the late Leslie Jordan. For a series that was on the air for just over two years, the actors developed a tight-knit relationship — especially Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson. The Jeopardy! host had nothing but admiration for her co-star, as following their first season she shared a heartfelt tribute to Jackson , saying he had added to her life in so many ways. “What a pleasure to work alongside this immensely talented, loving, gifted man,” Bialik continued.

As close as the cast already was, they were bonded by tragedy in October 2022, when Leslie Jordan died in a car accident at the age of 67. Production of Season 3 was paused indefinitely as Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik and more shared heartfelt thoughts as they struggled to come to terms with the loss of their friend. When they returned to set, Call Me Kat said a touching goodbye to Jordan’s character Phil , and now, just months later, they’re having to close the book on this short chapter in their lives.

It’s possible the experience of losing a friend during production is one factor that is allowing the American Horror Story actor to have such a healthy perspective on the sitcom’s cancellation. It also probably doesn’t hurt that he’s got a couple of other projects headed our way pretty soon, including Borderlands, the upcoming Jamie Lee Curtis movie from Eli Roth that’s based on the video game series of the same name.