After Going Instagram Official With Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Sent Love To His Daughter On Social Media Amid Divorce From Her Mother

It’s been nearly a year since the public learned about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s workplace relationship , which occurred while they worked at Good Morning America. While rumors and speculation have swirled around them in the months since, the two media personalities themselves didn’t publicly acknowledge their romance. That changed days ago when the two seemed to go Instagram official by sharing the same photo following long absences from the platform. Holmes seems to be slowly ramping up his activity again, as he later shared a post that sent love to his daughter, Sabine. And this tribute comes amid his ongoing divorce from her mother.

Before Amy Robach became his romantic partner, T.J. Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, and they share a daughter, Sabine, who was born in 2013. The now-10-year-old kid recently returned to school as has been the case with a lot of youngsters in recent weeks. Holmes couldn’t help but mark the occasion with cute side-by-side comparison photos on Instagram. On one side, his followers can see a shot of the young lady during her first day in school in 2018, while the other shows her this year. You can see the total dad post down below:

When I was younger, I used to question adults’ assertions that I was “getting so big” or “growing like a weed.” I may not have children myself but, as an adult who has young cousins who’ve grown before his eyes, I totally get it now. It’s amazing how much young Sabine has grown in just the span of a few years and, based on his post, her proud papa seems to be in awe of that.

T.J. Holmes’ latest post is definitely a bit of a turn from his update involving Amy Robach. It’s worth mentioning that Robach’s face wasn’t actually visible in the photo they both shared, and her name wasn’t brought up in the post. However, the picture shoots them from their legs, with both sitting and seemingly resting in their running shoes amid the New York City Marathon. Take a look:

The former ABC employees are reportedly still looking for work in the aftermath of the GMA drama. While it’s been a while since they were on the air, sources say the two allegedly aren’t sweating being unemployed , as they’re still being paid by the alphabet network as part of their exit agreements. Insiders also claim the two want to get engaged and begin the next chapter of their lives together.

Ahead of that though, T.J. Holmes still has to contend with his divorce from Marilee Fiebig, who he exchanged vows with in 2010. Holmes filed to divorce Fiebig in December 2022 and, since then, the two have been entangled in legal proceedings. It was reported this past July that the divorce was going to take a rough turn , as Fiebig had reportedly enlisted the services of a top legal team. However, as of August, her and Holmes’ divorce was close to being finalized .

One piece of information that’s been consistent about the two former lovers amid the reports regarding their divorce is that they’re making Sabine their top priority. T.J. Holmes’ post serves as a sweet tribute to the young lady, and it’s probably fair to assume that won’t be the last he shares.