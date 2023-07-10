As T.J. Holmes Continues Romance With Amy Robach, Source Claims His Divorce From Estranged Wife Is About To Take A Rough Turn

Seven months since news broke of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ affair , most parties involved have begun to move on. Robach finalized her divorce with Andrew Shue back in March, and their respective children continue to be as close as ever . GMA3: What You Need to Know has pressed forward with new co-hosts , and although Holmes and Robach are still plotting their next career move, their relationship continues to flourish, as they recently moved in together . There’s one thing that hasn’t been settled yet, however — Holmes’ divorce from Marilee Fiebig — and if the rumors are true, things may be about to get ugly.

T.J. Holmes filed to end his 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig in late December, a month after news of his relationship with GMA3 colleague Amy Robach was made public. Radar Online reports that Holmes’ continued displays of PDA may be exacerbating the tensions with his estranged wife, and that Fiebig is gearing up for a tough battle in court. The source alleged:

Marilee is going to try and take him for everything he’s worth. She’s secured a top-flight legal team to make sure she gets every penny she can.

It sounds like Marilee Fiebig may be looking to get her hands on some of that ABC settlement money, following her ex’s dismissal from the third hour of Good Morning America. Despite filing for divorce before Amy Robach , T.J. Holmes’ marriage is taking longer to settle, likely because he and Fiebig share 10-year-old daughter Sabine. Robach and Andrew Shue — who is also Fiebig’s new business partner — had no children together, and they reportedly agreed to share custody of their dog Brody.

Figuring out the custody situation of a child is undoubtedly a more complicated process, and it seems like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ’ PDA-filled outings haven’t inspired Marilee Fiebig to make this a quick and easy process for her ex. The source says the attorney is banking each embarrassment she and Sabine suffer as fuel to use against Holmes in court:

[T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach] seem to be reveling in the PDA making out on a recent vacation in Mexico and also at an outdoor NYC restaurant. Marilee has been watching all of this and she finds it very offensive. … Believe me, a tidal wave is coming!

Marilee Fiebig previously spoke out through her lawyer, expressing disappointment in early January about T.J. Holmes’ “lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity” toward her and their daughter. This was around the time the then-suspended GMA3 hosts were photographed making out in Miami over the Christmas holiday.

That wasn’t the first (or last) time Marilee Fiebig would be embarrassed in this brouhaha. When news of the alleged affair between the ABC News co-hosts broke, fans immediately dredged up a 10th anniversary post that T.J. Holmes had penned to Fiebig on social media that seemed to allude to past infidelity. Other reports began to surface in the weeks that followed about a second workplace affair and reports of the anchor having sex in his office with a much-younger staffer.

If T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife is planning to use these examples against him during their ongoing divorce proceedings, it seems like things might get worse before they get better, but hopefully they continue keep their daughter’s well-being in mind during this time.