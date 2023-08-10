Are Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Planning To Get Engaged Following GMA Drama? Here’s The Latest

Months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace romance came to light, they’re still searching for work within the journalism field. Many are still watching closely as the two attempt to plot out their next professional steps following the Good Morning America drama. Of course, some may also be curious about what lies ahead for them on a personal level. The two definitely still seem to be together, but there’s the lingering question of whether they might eventually get engaged and take that sacred walk down the aisle. As speculation persists, we now have the latest on where they stand when it comes to an engagement.

Recent reports have suggested that after months of public outings, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were planning to keep low profiles for a while. Photographers captured various photos over the past several months, some of which showed them engaged in PDA. Evidently, that approach seems to be working, as an insider tells Us Weekly they’ve been “very happy” while “laying low.” The individual also claims the pair are aiming to take a big step towards matrimony:

They’re in a good place. They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together. Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged.

This new batch of information matches up with other recent tidbits that have been shared as of late. In May, a source alleged that the two were planning to take a big step forward by moving in together. More evidence of a move surfaced in July, during which Amy Robach was spotted hitting up a reality office in Manhattan. (The former ABC anchor currently resides in a pricey penthouse apartment in New York City.) Theoretically, it would also make sense that the couple would be ready to make serious plans, since they’re nearly a year removed from the onset of the GMA situation.

There’s still the matter of their careers, which have been on the back-burner since they signed their exit agreements with the alphabet network in January. They’ve apparently been looking at different opportunities though multiple news networks and even Dancing with the Stars have reportedly turned them down . Despite any alleged rejections, it’s been suggested that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach aren’t sweating unemployment. Us Weekly’s insider reiterated that very point while providing the following update:

Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged. So, they’re in no rush to get another show. But they’re still pitching shows and would like to work together.

The contracts the couple signed with their former workplace are also impacting their job search . That paperwork supposedly includes a clause that prevents them from signing with new companies within a specified timeframe. What they can do, however, is speak with potential employers about job opportunities. (It should be noted that none of these details have officially been confirmed by ABC or the stars themselves.)

Their professional futures aside, it sounds like the pair of media personalities are mostly content with where they stand in their relationship. An engagement is obviously still far from being confirmed, but it certainly feels like it could happen sooner rather than later.