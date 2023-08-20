As T.J. Holmes Continues Searching For Job And Romancing Amy Robach, What’s Going On With His Divorce? Here’s The Latest

Big things may be in store for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach , as the couple appear to be making progress toward moving in together and with the former 20/20 co-host possibly close to her next professional endeavor. Holmes’ job search, meanwhile, appears to be ongoing, and last we heard, his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig was making some big moves herself — going into business with Robach’s ex-husband and planning to go scorched earth on Holmes in the divorce proceedings. So what’s the latest on their split?

The process of ending his 12-year marriage may not have gotten as ugly for T.J. Holmes as sources said it might (at least not publicly), after it was revealed last November that he had become romantically involved with his GMA3: What You Need to Know co-host Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig’s lawyer filed new court documents last week, US Weekly reports, including a “matrimonial addendum” and Request for Judicial Intervention. What this means, according to an insider, is that:

[The divorce is] close to settling and being finalized.

According to the trade, an RJI is traditionally filed when a judge’s involvement is required to either resolve a dispute or to sign off on the divorce at the end of the proceedings. The source indicates the latter in this situation, as new documents haven’t been filed by either party since January. T.J. Holmes officially filed to end the marriage in late December.

Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes had been married since 2010 before they reportedly separated last fall, just months before his relationship with Amy Robach became public knowledge. Sources alleged that Fiebig had a top-notch legal team that was ready to “take him for everything he’s worth” and get “every penny she can” after all the embarrassment she supposedly suffered from her ex’s actions.

Soon after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair was exposed, fans unearthed a 2020 social media post from Holmes and Marilee Fiebig’s 10th anniversary , in which he said he’d given her “plenty of reasons” to leave in the decade they’d been married. Within days of the resurfaced post going viral, it was learned the longtime ABC News employee had been involved in a three-year affair with a Good Morning America producer . Rumors swirled that there had possibly been a third affair , in addition to reports that he’d had sex with a younger co-worker in his office hours before he went on the air.

We’ll have to wait until a settlement is finalized to see how T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig fare in the end. Holmes hasn’t worked since being let go from GMA3, but even as Amy Robach may be close to landing a gig at NewsNation , neither of them has seemed too concerned about this time of unemployment . The scandalous couple does seem to be moving ahead with their relationship, and are reportedly looking forward to living together and getting engaged .

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be laying somewhat low these days, but everybody who’s been caught up in their relationship drama for the past eight months has still got their eyes on what’s next for these two, and Holmes finalizing his divorce will be one more hurdle they’ve gotten over.