After Good Bones Ended On HGTV, Host Revealed She's 'Not On Speaking Terms' With Her Ex-Co-Star

Good Bones, a house-flipping show based out of Indianapolis, ended a successful eight-season run on HGTV back in October, with its hosts — the mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk — promising “fun new things to come.” However, the end of their show apparently also meant the conclusion of another relationship, as Starsiak Hawk has revealed that she and former project manager Cory Miller are “not on speaking terms” anymore.

On her podcast Mina AF , Mina Starsiak Hawk addressed fans’ speculation that she and Cory Miller had had a falling out, due to the fact that they appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The home renovation star confirmed the end of her relationship with her former co-star, saying:

So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way, again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have. Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I’ve known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.

Mina Starsiak Hawk — whose Good Bones is one of the best reality shows to stream on Max — didn’t go into specifics about what happened between her and her longtime friend, but it does sound like things ended badly between them. In regards to what those things might have included, she said only that:

There [were] a couple things that happened towards the end that I, personally, decided that I can’t move on from and that I just don’t want that energy in my life.

Her decision to unfollow Cory Miller on social media stemmed from wanting to “separate” from his world, as opposed to continuing to “hate-follow” someone. Wrapping up her response on the matter, the HGTV alum said:

It’s a super bummer because I have, historically, had a great relationship with Cory. And when things end particularly like they did, you know, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have the choice to make a different choice. And so, that’s what I did.

Mina Starsiak Hawk has spoken in previous episodes of her podcast about her complicated relationships with her family, admitting in October that she wasn’t “in a great place” with her brother Tad Starsiak — who also appeared on Good Bones — or her mother Karen E. Laine — who retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019 but continued to appear on their HGTV series.

When it was announced that Good Bones would be ending after eight seasons, Mina Starsiak Hawk teased on Instagram that the team wouldn’t be strangers to HGTV, and I’m sure fans of their show hope to see some healing happen for the host, regardless of what comes next.