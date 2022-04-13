Jason Momoa Responded With A Slew Of Emojis On A Wonderful Throwback Zoë Kravitz Shared Of Her Famous Mom Lisa Bonet And Dad Lenny

Being a famous actor can have its downsides, especially when one’s personal life becomes a public matter. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet know this all too well, as the couple’s recent split broke the internet. But there’s still plenty of love shared in their family, despite the uncoupling. And Momoa recently responded with a slew of emojis on a throwback that Zoë Kravitz shared of her famous parents Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

When Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were still a couple, the public was enamored by their blended family, and the relationship that Momoa has with Lenny Kravitz. And while there was a public split, it seems those feelings haven’t gone anywhere. The Aquaman star has continued to support Zoë Kravitz in the last few months, recently commenting on her Instagram post with a bunch of hearts and heart-eye emojis. Check out the post for yourself below,

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) A photo posted by on

Talk about wholesome. The entire Kravitz-Bonet-Momoa clan is present in this post, in one way or another. The image itself shows just how cool and stylish both Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz have always been. They’re pushing a baby carriage, which was no doubt the means of transportation for little Zoë. And Jason Momoa definitely seems to appreciate the throwback.

The above image from Zoë Kravitz’ Instagram was shared to her whopping 8.2 million followers on the social media platform. And the Aquaman star’s comment full of Momoa-jis has already got over a thousand likes, showing how much the public is invested in their family unit. While divorce can so often be an ugly thing, fans seem to really respond to how much love/ respect has been shown between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.

For their part, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa also had two of their own children during their decade and change together. Momoa has walked the red carpet with their kids recently, while also shutting down any reports that he and Bonet were getting back together. But despite this, he’s maintained that the family itself isn’t going anywhere. And that includes his love for Zoë Kravitz .

Actress Zoë Kravitz has been super busy lately, thanks to the recent release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The DC blockbuster debuted her take on Catwoman, which fans and critics alike seemed to really respond to. While a sequel hasn’t officially been ordered by Warner Bros. the director is continuing the story with a Penguin spinoff on HBO Max. It’s unclear if Kravitz will end up reprising her role in that show, or if we’ll have to wait for another movie to come together. Reeves seems to have plans for the future, including his new take on The Joker .