After Joe Jonas Filed For Divorce, A Resurfaced Interview Has Sophie Turner Getting Candid About Her Desire To Move Back To England

Following rumors about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner splitting up , the official news broke that the Jonas brother officially filed for divorce from The Game of Thrones star. After four years of marriage, the couple decided to break up. Now, amid all the news about the two artists and their divorce, an old interview from the X-Men: Apocalypse actress where she spoke about her desire to move back to England has resurfaced.

Last year, Sophie Turner did an interview with Elle while she was pregnant with her second child and promoting her HBO series The Staircase. In the wide-ranging profile, she spoke about her relationship with Joe Jonas , her mental health, and her desire to eventually move back to the UK, among other things. After talking about how she cares for her mental health, she noted that being in England around her family and friends helps. The Sansa Stark actress then explained why she eventually wants to move back to her home country, saying:

I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parent’s house is the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows…

This quote resurfaced on Reddit in a thread about Turner and Jonas’ divorce. Many were speculating about the rumors regarding the singer primarily taking care of their two daughters that TMZ reported on. Some also noted that she’s been working on a new TV show, Joan, in the UK, which might be why she’s not stateside – Turner was seen in costume and on set earlier in August, per Glamour . This led to WileECayotee reposting the Elle quote, and giving their opinion and theory on the matter, saying they think her being back in England for work may have expedited her goal of wanting to move back across the pond.

Obviously, this is one fan's opinion on the matter. However, Turner’s comments from 2022 make it clear that she does eventually want to move back to England full-time.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce in Florida on September 5, and the next day, he and Turner posted a joint statement about their split . It explained that they “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” noted the “speculative narratives” floating around about why they broke up, clarified that this was a “united decision,” and said they hoped people could “respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

According to the Jonas Brothers member's filing, he is requesting that he shares joint custody with the actress of their two young kids. After Jonas and Turner got engaged in 2017 they got married in Vegas in 2019 . Their first daughter was born in 2020, and their second girl was born in July of 2022. It appears that they want their children to spend time with both parents.

At the moment, it’s unclear how this divorce will shake out and where Turner and Jonas will end up. They sold their Miami mansion, and at the moment the singer is touring with his brothers while the actress is working across the pond. As more news comes out about this divorce, and where the Game of Thrones alum ends up moving, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.