After Kevin Costner Settles His Divorce, Rumors Are Still Swirling About His Ex And The Neighbor Next Door

Since Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in May of 2023, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding their relationship and dating lives. Most recently, rumor has it that the actor’s ex-wife is seemingly dating again following their separation. Now, a source has spoken out about the claims regarding her dating the ex-couple's neighbor Josh Connor and the Yellowstone star's suspicions about it.

Josh Connor, who was Baumgartner and Costner’s friend and neighbor, was seen with her recently, and photos seemingly confirmed that they were together. During her and Costner’s divorce hearing, she was questioned about her reported boyfriend , and at the time she denied them. Although she did state that he gave her money and they vacationed together. Now, a source has alleged that the John Dutton actor was suspicious about the two, telling Us Weekly :

Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.

Before Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce came to an end , she was questioned on the stand, as mentioned, about Connor and their relationship. Specifically, she confirmed that they took a trip to Hawaii together, and her neighbor had loaned her $20,000. Apparently, she gave half of that money to her mom, and the other half she returned. At the time, she denied the romantic claims, and according to this latest report things between her and the ex-couple’s neighbor allegedly became romantic “relatively recently.”

While the Dances with Wolves director allegedly had his “suspicions” about his ex-wife’s relationships, apparently, she thinks he has no reason to complain about it. Reportedly, Costner and Jewel have been spending time together. In December it was alleged that the two spent a week together in the Caribbean on Richard Branson’s private island. Considering this, the source claimed:

Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about. Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.

Along with this source's claims, Us Weekly cited court documents obtained in August which suggested that Costner wasn’t sure if his ex-wife was in another romantic relationship while they were together. The document stated:

[He] does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.

Along with the rumors surrounding Baumgartner and Connor, there were also claims she was she was seeing a different man , Daniel Starr. However, he quickly denied those rumors, saying he was just friends with her, and at no point did he and the actor have a confrontation.

All this news about Baumgartner, Costner and their separate love lives has come amid the alleged drama surrounding Yellowstone Season 5B . It’s still unclear how the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch will be involved in the final episodes of the beloved Western considering the reported conflict between him and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan. So, like his divorce, there’s a lot of unknown and rumored variables in his professional life as well.