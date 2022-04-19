After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end , as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season . Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show , amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.

CBS' The Talk announced onApril 18 that it will return for a 13th season. The show’s current hosts — Jerry O'Connell, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood and moderator Natalie Morales — are all set to return, Deadline reports. And they celebrated the renewal in a photo posted to Twitter , with each holding up one finger on one hand and three on the other in reference to the upcoming Season 13:

Season 13… here we come!! pic.twitter.com/PGBOo7zyCWApril 18, 2022 See more

Natalie Morales, who joined the CBS talk show for its current season, surprised viewers — and her co-hosts, too, it seems — when she announced the good news live during Monday’s show. She said:

The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now. The Talk has been renewed for Season 13!

The hosts all stood up and congratulated each other, as they received a standing ovation from the audience. Jerry O’Connell danced around the stage, swinging his jacket, before joking that “Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.” Check out the moment of merriment:

It may be good news for The Talk, but the CBS daytime hit hasn’t been without its controversies in the past year. The show saw a huge shakeup when Sharon Osbourne — the last of the show’s original hosts — was fired after multiple allegations of racism and homophobic comments . Jerry O’Connell was brought in as her replacement, and he said at the time that he looked forward to enhancing the show by having fun .

Following Sharon Osbourne’s exit last March, Carrie Ann Inaba announced in August that she and CBS had mutually agreed to part ways after three seasons. Just weeks later, Elaine Welteroth announced her exit ahead of Season 12 and was quickly replaced by Akbar Gbajabiamila. Amanda Kloots has now been on the show for two seasons, and Sheryl Underwood, who joined the show in its second year, is now its most tenured host by a longshot.

The Talk's announcement comes amid a number of moves in the realm of daytime talk shows. The Real recently announced it would not continue for a ninth season. The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to make its premiere this fall, while Hudson’s fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen Degeneres’ time slot when the comedian’s show comes to an end after 19 seasons .

Wendy Williams appears to be working to get back on TV, even as her talk show was canceled after 13 seasons amid ongoing questions regarding her health. After a series of guest hosts filled in for the final season of The Wendy Williams Show, the decision was made to permanently replace Williams with Sherri Shepherd, who is set to debut Sherri this fall.