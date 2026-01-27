Ghosts Is Revisiting Trevor's Holiday Hookup In The Midseason Premiere, And I Need Hetty’s Reaction ASAP

While the biggest shows on NBC, ABC, and Fox have already returned in the 2026 TV schedule, the wait is still on for CBS with the long-delayed CIA to debut and the return of FBI with a fan-favorite guest, to name just two. Ghosts was the network’s comedy with a cliffhanger back in the fall, with the arrival of “The Others.” Now, some details have emerged about the first episode of the new year, with a repeat of a memorable Trevor storyline... just with a different scene partner, and I need to see Hetty’s reaction.

The midseason premiere of Ghosts Season 5 is called “The Others,” and all signs point towards the episode picking up where the fall finale left off back in December. CBS' episode description reads:

Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup.

Unsurprisingly, CBS didn’t spoil the identities of The Others or how they’re connected to somebody in Woodstone a month ahead of the midseason premiere, but apparently Trevor did not totally shake off Patience by the end of the fifth season's Christmas episode. Parts of the episode description could also apply to Trevor’s situation after his hookup with Hetty in the Christmas episode of Season 2. (Both holiday episodes are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.)

The other parts of the description, however, are definitely different, and I think it could lead to some hilarity. I already got a pretty hearty laugh in the fall when Trevor’s attraction to Patience established that his afterlife type is bossy ladies who are more than a century older than him, but as a fan of Trevor and Hetty, I’ve also been very curious about her reaction… if Ghosts can spare her the time to have one in what seems to be a pretty packed episode, anyway.

Back in Season 2 and like in Season 5, Trevor did indeed find himself in a dalliance with a demanding woman after a Christmas hookup. In Season 2, however, Trevor was the one who was seeking a committed relationship with Hetty, whereas Patience is apparently the one with eyes on something that lasts with him. Trevor/Hetty was very funny because theirs was such an unexpected dynamic that somehow worked; Trevor/Patience could be very funny as a foil rather than a redo.

While the humor of a pair that seems entirely mismatched on paper is present with both, Hetty was Trevor’s only ghostly love interest prior to the dalliance with Patience, and it was just earlier this season that Rebecca Wisocky weighed in on how their characters bounce off each other. I was invested in the pairing after my binge-watch of the full series, and Wisocky and Asher Grodman are always fun as scene partners. Throw in the wonderful Mary Holland as Patience, and that’s a recipe for fantastic comedy. After all, Hetty isn't known for having measured responses to everything in the house!

So dang it, my fingers are going to be crossed for the foreseeable future that we get to see Hetty have a reaction to whatever is happening between Trevor and Patience. Or, really, anybody’s reaction to it, because there’s a deep mine for laughs in this storyline. See what Ghosts has in store with The Others and Trevor’s latest romantic (mis)step with the midseason premiere on Thursday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.