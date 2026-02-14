I Hate To Say This, But I Think Anthony Is Going To Make Me Really Mad When He Returns To Bridgerton

Gentle readers, I hate to say it, but I think Season 1 Anthony might be entering the chat when the second part of Bridgerton ’s fourth season premieres on Netflix’s 2026 schedule . You know what that means: the uptight and judgmental brother might be making a comeback when Jonathan Bailey returns to the regency romance as the oldest Bridgerton. So, with that in mind, let's talk about why I think I’m going to be mad at Anthony in these new episodes, and the impact this could potentially have on Benedict’s story.

Why One Line In Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2’s Trailer Made Me Nervous About Anthony

In the lead-up to our first look at Anthony in Season 4, Lady Whistledown has a voice-over about how “desire is not the problem” for lovers like Benedict and Sophie. The problem is “the world itself.” Society and its expectations are what keep them apart, and that was emphasized, at least to me, when the voice-over of this trailer (which you can see above) was followed by Jonathan Bailey’s character saying:

You’ve convinced yourself that she is reason enough to risk everything.

While his tone does not come off as angry, I can’t help but be a bit irked by this reaction. Benedict desperately wants to be with Sophie, so much so that he made her that terrible offer . And what he needs is support from his family as he navigates his feelings and the expectations of society. It would seem from this one line that Anthony thinks Benedict being with Sophie is not enough reason to risk everything.

Of course, I haven’t seen the full scene, so this could be out of context. However, within the context of the trailer, the line comes off as Anthony being disproving of Sophie and Benedict.

The line hits even harder when you think about what Colin said earlier in the trailer, too:

You must be brave; you cannot let fear stop you from letting your heart speak.

In a way, I think the Bridgerton brothers could be like a devil and an angel on Benedict’s shoulders. Constantly whispering about what he should do. Obviously, it’s not fully clear yet if Anthony won’t approve of Sophie at first. However, I do fear that we should expect that kind of reaction from him.

Upon Reflection, We Should Have Seen This Coming From Anthony

Now, upon reflection, if Anthony really is not on board with Benedict and Sophie, I fear, we should have seen this coming. In late 2024, Bailey opened up about the viscount's story in Season 4, teasing that “ hints of Anthony from Season 1 ” could come out. He explained that the oldest Bridgerton has always had a complex relationship with “duty” and power, and in these new episodes, we could see how there are “elements" of him that he "can’t grow out of.”

We need to remember that as the viscount, Anthony is in charge of the family and its finances. Plus, sadly, at this time, one of the siblings marrying a maid is an unfathomable thought that could damage the family in the eyes of society. It makes sense to me that Bailey’s character would be potentially against his brother’s new romance. Overall, I know he’d just be being protective with this kind of reaction, and I know he means well. However, I’m not looking forward to being mad at him if he does indeed reject his sibling’s love, because I desperately want Benedict and Sophie to be together.

However, that’s me projecting based on one line in a trailer. So, let's stay calm and hope the viscount has a good reaction to Benedict’s predicament. Although I will say, even if he doesn’t, I’m sure he’ll come around and adore Sophie.