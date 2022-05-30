After Shaq Opened Up About Mistakes In His Marriage, His Ex-Wife Shaunie Remarries

Shaquille O’Neal’s 2009 divorce to ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal played out in the headlines and surprised many fans. In the time sense, Shaq's opened up about his marital mistakes and fans have seen the Basketball Wives alum’s post-divorce dating life play out on the show. That part of her life is done now, as the reality star recently got remarried.

The television personality got married to her boyfriend of three years, Keion Henderson, to whom she had been engaged to since November of 2021. The entire ceremony took place in Anguilla with 200 guests in attendance to see the couple become man and wife, according to People. The event was a family affair as her three sons Myles, Shareef and Shaqir walked her down the aisle to her new husband. That moment was special for the entrepreneur as she opened up about losing her father earlier this year.

So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.

Along with her three adult sons, her two daughters watched their mother become Mrs. Henderson. Her children and new husband have been her rock for some time as O’Neal recalled the genuine bond everyone formed throughout their relationship.

[Henderson has] been amazing to just step into our lives and fill a void that’s been there for a minute … ’cause I haven’t had somebody. They love him, which makes me love him even more.

It sounded like a lovefest over at the newly formed Henderson household. Everyone was happy with the new family that has formed. It was nice to know that her kids just wanted her to be happy and in love. You can get a peek at the newlyweds’ special day by looking at Shaunie O’Neal’s Instagram post below.

A post shared by Shaunie (@iamshaunie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now, the Basketball Wives creator has found someone to build with again after splitting from Shaq more than a decade ago. But it seemed her former husband regretted some aspects of the breakup of his marriage as she prepared to remarry. O’Neal got candid about feeling lost after their marriage dissolved, which he accepted full blame for. He didn’t reveal what took place during the seven-year marriage, but the Inside the NBA host admitted that his divorce from his ex is one of his biggest regrets.

Of course, the popular spokesperson and the reality TV alum have a better relationship now. He even gave the couple his seal of approval before their recent wedding by saying to the Pivot podcast,

She’s about to marry a fine, young gentleman, and I’m happy for her, and we have a great relationship.

It fell right in line with Shaq's penchant for calling relationships as he sees them. He's previously shared his own opinions about Will Smith and Chris Rock post-Oscar slap. He hasn’t been afraid to comment on the dissolution of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage, either. With Shaunie O’Neal (excuse me, Henderson) now starting a new life, only time will tell if Shaquille O’Neal takes another trip down the aisle.

In the meantime, you can check out our 2022 TV schedule to see where the former Los Angeles Laker will pop up next. You can also check out some of his best media contributions over the years.