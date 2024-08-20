After The Bachelorette’s Hometown Dates, Fans All Have The Same Hilarious Reaction To One Of The Activities
This would not get a rose from me.
Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Hometown dates on the August 19 episode of The Bachelorette Season 21. If you’re not caught up, you can stream the episode on Hulu, one of the best streaming services.
Jenn Tran and her suitors have traveled the world on The Bachelorette since it premiered on the 2024 TV schedule this season, visiting locales from New Zealand to Australia to Seattle. Her dates have been on the adventurous side, sending her skydiving, building jumping and hot-air balloon riding. Those days are behind us now, as Jenn was in the hands of her final four men for Hometown dates on the August 19 episode, and boy did Bachelor Nation notice a difference. In fact, the collective opinion of one activity in particular led to some A+ social media reactions.
Devin Strader kicked off Hometowns, inviting The Bachelorette to Houston, Texas, to meet his family. Before he brought her home, however, he arranged for his running group to surprise Jenn, and she was made to join them for a one-mile run. This didn’t scream “dream date” to many in Bachelor Nation, one of whom posted:
Im sorry if I met a partner’s family & friends for the first time and they made me do a GROUP RUN???#thebachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/sl6lUwiBZiAugust 20, 2024
Thankfully, Jenn Tran didn’t seem too put off by the workout masquerading as a date, and fans applauded her heroics for being such a good sport. One viewer wrote on X (Twitter):
going running as a date sounds MISERABLE omg Jenn is so strong for this #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xsK9p8x4b2August 20, 2024
One mile may not have been a big ask for Jenn Tran, who apparently loves running as much as Devin Strader, but let’s not forget: These episodes filmed in late April or early May, and as a Texas resident myself, I can guarantee it was plenty hot outside already. There was also the fact that Jenn seemed to have no forewarning of what their activity was, and one fan said:
me if my man made me run a mile randomly #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Wf4O5gZyx6August 20, 2024
It was actually up for grabs if Devin Strader’s date was better or worse than the one planned by Jeremy Simon — who was eventually eliminated by Jenn Tran at the rose ceremony. Jeremy took her to the famous Stew Leonard's grocery store in Connecticut, where they danced along with animatronic avocado creatures that not even Five Nights at Freddy’s could dream up.
Actually, I take that back. Bachelor Nation was actually pretty clear on which date was worse, with another viewer writing:
Another fan questioned if The Bachelorette had blown its budget on its extended stay in Australia. Jonathon Johnson, for his part, planned a lacrosse date for Jenn Tran, while Marcus Shoberg skipped the date altogether and took The Bachelorette straight to his gathering of friends. It’s fair to say the Nation was unimpressed:
The budget for these hometowns is depressing #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Xf4TGttYh8August 20, 2024
Let this running date serve as a warning for all those singles out there planning surprise activities: You have to be really sure before including a fun run on your itinerary. Otherwise you might get this reaction:
a date where i have to RUN????? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0Y3KXEGAqoAugust 20, 2024
With Hometowns behind us, Bachelor Nation is now looking forward to Fantasy Suites and, hopefully, a return to the more luxurious (or at least exhilarating) outings that Jenn Tran deserves from these Hawaiian getaways. Next week will also see the “Men Tell All” in a special two-night airing of The Bachelorette at 8 p.m. ET August 26 and 27 on ABC. Episodes can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.
