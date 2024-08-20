After The Bachelorette’s Hometown Dates, Fans All Have The Same Hilarious Reaction To One Of The Activities

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Hometown dates on the August 19 episode of The Bachelorette Season 21. If you’re not caught up, you can stream the episode on Hulu, one of the best streaming services .

Jenn Tran and her suitors have traveled the world on The Bachelorette since it premiered on the 2024 TV schedule this season, visiting locales from New Zealand to Australia to Seattle. Her dates have been on the adventurous side, sending her skydiving, building jumping and hot-air balloon riding. Those days are behind us now, as Jenn was in the hands of her final four men for Hometown dates on the August 19 episode, and boy did Bachelor Nation notice a difference. In fact, the collective opinion of one activity in particular led to some A+ social media reactions.

Devin Strader kicked off Hometowns, inviting The Bachelorette to Houston, Texas, to meet his family. Before he brought her home, however, he arranged for his running group to surprise Jenn, and she was made to join them for a one-mile run. This didn’t scream “dream date” to many in Bachelor Nation, one of whom posted :

Im sorry if I met a partner’s family & friends for the first time and they made me do a GROUP RUN???#thebachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/sl6lUwiBZiAugust 20, 2024

Thankfully, Jenn Tran didn’t seem too put off by the workout masquerading as a date, and fans applauded her heroics for being such a good sport. One viewer wrote on X (Twitter) :

going running as a date sounds MISERABLE omg Jenn is so strong for this #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xsK9p8x4b2August 20, 2024

One mile may not have been a big ask for Jenn Tran, who apparently loves running as much as Devin Strader, but let’s not forget: These episodes filmed in late April or early May, and as a Texas resident myself, I can guarantee it was plenty hot outside already. There was also the fact that Jenn seemed to have no forewarning of what their activity was, and one fan said :

me if my man made me run a mile randomly #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Wf4O5gZyx6August 20, 2024

It was actually up for grabs if Devin Strader’s date was better or worse than the one planned by Jeremy Simon — who was eventually eliminated by Jenn Tran at the rose ceremony. Jeremy took her to the famous Stew Leonard's grocery store in Connecticut, where they danced along with animatronic avocado creatures that not even Five Nights at Freddy’s could dream up.

Actually, I take that back. Bachelor Nation was actually pretty clear on which date was worse, with another viewer writing :

Stew Leonard’s is a childhood core memory and may actually be the best CT has to be offer. Also let’s be real, a grocery store is yards better than a run club as a date.

Another fan questioned if The Bachelorette had blown its budget on its extended stay in Australia. Jonathon Johnson, for his part, planned a lacrosse date for Jenn Tran, while Marcus Shoberg skipped the date altogether and took The Bachelorette straight to his gathering of friends. It’s fair to say the Nation was unimpressed:

The budget for these hometowns is depressing #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Xf4TGttYh8August 20, 2024

Let this running date serve as a warning for all those singles out there planning surprise activities: You have to be really sure before including a fun run on your itinerary. Otherwise you might get this reaction :

a date where i have to RUN????? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0Y3KXEGAqoAugust 20, 2024