No Big Deal, Just Will Smith Freestyling To Remind Jaden Smith And All Of Us He’s Still The Fresh Prince

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reached its 33rd anniversary this year, but that doesn’t mean that star Will Smith has officially let go of sitting on the throne as the Prince of Bel-Air. He recently did some mad freestyling for his son, Jaden Smith, which proves the Fresh Prince still exists.

Performing the lyrics to the theme song of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air can bring out your inner millennial, but the best rappers are the ones that can freestyle like Will Smith. He showed off to his son that the Fresh Prince is alive and well. Take a look at the freestyles of the ‘90s TV star in his Instagram video down below.

Will Smith is laying down some impressive rhymes in this video to his son, who’s laughing the entire time as he watches his dad. The caption of his Instagram states “Sometimes you gotta remind these youngins ;-)” He created one of the best-selling rap albums of all time “Big Willie Style.” Not to mention, he won four Grammys for his rap performances. Smith spoke to young audiences that “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

The I, Robot star’s right-hand man Jazzy Jeff commented on the post, “Let them forget…We’ll remind them…” That’s a good way of looking at it. A lot of the Instagram commenters praised the Hancock actor on rapping without profanity. In the past, Will Smith took a lot of heat for his clean lyrics , but he paid no mind to it as he remembered the words of his Gigi. After she took a look at Smith's original raps when he was 12, she advised him not to curse in his songs to show his intelligence better that way. It didn’t matter to Smith if fans called him “soft,” “corny,” or “not Black enough.” He cared more about what his grandmother thought.

Since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a big part of Will Smith’s life, I'm sure Jaden Smith is not without constant reminders of his dad’s celebrated show. But that just means The Karate Kid star has plenty of puns to throw at his dad. He once gave a major Fresh Prince burn sending his After Earth co-star a photo of him wearing a Sixers crop top on an episode. This picture can be a useful weapon against any fashion critiques his father may give him.

Then, there was the time The Get Down star had a funny comment to a Fresh Prince post that showed a mural of his dad based on the show with graffiti in the background and a literal bush of hair. So, it appears that Jaden Smith has plenty of hilarious shade to give to his dad about his time on the show when he needs to use it.