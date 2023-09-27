Ahead Of Transplant's Season 3 Return Following Major Cliffhanger, Catch Up On The Medical Drama So Far In New Video

The fall 2023 TV schedule is a lot shorter on medical dramas than usual, but NBC is bringing Transplant back for a third season to pay off on the life-and-death cliffhanger facing Theo at the end of Season 2... and hopefully also the much more optimistic cliffhanger between Bach (Hamza Haq) and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) at her doorstep. A lot has happened ever since Bash first turned up to drill a hole in his future boss' head, but luckily, there's an easy way to catch up before Season 3 premieres on Thursday, October 12. Check out the video above for a recap of what you need to remember for the new episodes!

Even before the harrowing cliffhanger that left Theo alone, injured, and stranded in the Canadian wilderness following a helicopter crash, Transplant's Season 2 finale was seemingly saying goodbye to Jed Bishop (John Hannah) as he left the hospital to save Bash's job from the malpractice suit. As star Hamza Haq explained to CinemaBlend, the finale allowed Bash to come full circle from where he started with Bishop.

It remains to be seen if the Season 2 finale was the last that fans will see of Hannah as the former Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial. As for whether Season 3 has any more goodbyes in store... well, the recap clip may leave me crossing my fingers for Theo until October 12! After all, trauma seems inevitable even in the hypothetical best-case scenario of him surviving and physically recovering.

What should be less traumatic is whatever happens next with Bash and Mags, who seem to be out of major obstacles to a relationship compared to where they were in Season 2. That's not to say that we won't see him going through the wringer again in the flashbacks, if those continue in Season 3. According to the star, some of those flashback scenes were so gruesome in Season 2 that they had to be reshot! We can only hope for June (Ayisha Issa) to get some more wins in Season 3, which she more than deserves following her emotional turmoil just after getting a big promotion in Season 2.

In Season 3, Bash will be pursuing Canadian citizenship for himself and Amira, which shows just how far they've come in the country since Season 1. He'll still be asked to prove himself at York Memorial, however, and a new boss is on the way to replace Dr. Bishop. Rekha Sharma, who was a key member of the Yellowjackets cast, plays Dr. Neeta Devi, who has ideas to overhaul the ED.

Transplant returns to NBC more than a full year after the second season finale aired back on July 14, 2022. The medical drama, produced in Canada, was not originally guaranteed a slot in the fall lineup in the U.S. The production shutdowns due to the WGA writers strike (which ended on September 27) meant many regular fall series wouldn't be ready by the usual time, while Transplant's new episodes would be ready to go.

Be sure to tune in to NBC on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET for the Season 3 premiere of Transplant. If you want to catch up on the first two seasons beyond the video above, you can find all the episodes that have aired on NBC so far streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.