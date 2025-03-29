Ahead Of When Calls The Heart Season 13, Kevin McGarry Wants Nathan’s Mom To Be Introduced (And He Name-Dropped An A+ Actress For The Role)

When Calls the Heart is a well-oiled machine of a show and. although Season 12 has ended amid the 2025 TV schedule, viewers will get to return to Hope Valley. Hallmark renewed the Western romance drama for Season 13, and it won't arrive until at least 2026. Still, it's never too early to think about what could be in the cards for the new episodes. When it comes to cast member Kevin McGarry, he wants Nathan’s mom to be introduced, and an A+ actress he mentioned would be great for the role.

McGarry recently appeared on Heart to Hearties, a WCTH aftershow, to chat about the fan-favorite show. At the time of the episode's debut, Season 13 had not yet been ordered. Yet that didn’t stop McGarry from still having some ideas about what he wants next. As he explained, both he and his on-screen partner, Erin Krakow, have been talking about the possibility of introducing more of their characters' respective relatives, and I'm here for that:

Erin and I talked about never really seeing Nathan’s mom and bringing her in and who would possibly play that part. So we might get to see a bit more of Nathan’s family that we haven’t seen.

Nathan arrived in Hope Valley during Season 6 so, at this point, I'd say it's definitely time for fans to meet his mother. It'd honestly be intriguing to have that character pop in, especially since Nathan and Elizabeth's relationship is progressing as it is. I'm not sure what specific reason his mother would have to come to town, aside from seeing her son. Still, the notion of her and Elizabeth meeting for the first time just seems juicy. As for who could play her, Kevin McGarry mentioned a certain Oscar winner:

Oh, Sally Field. I don’t know? Can we get Sally Field? There’s some people we’ve talked about. So I don’t know, we’ll see. Whoever’ll play it will be amazing.

Sally Field would be an incredible choice! Even though she hasn’t done much TV in recent years, I'd love to see her return to the small screen for WCTH. (After all, Melissa Gilbert was able to make it work.) I would hope that if scheduling were to be an issue for Ms. Field, the producers of the Hallmark show would accommodate her as best they could. But, if the Steel Magnolias icon isn't cast, I'm sure another quality actress could be found -- should the series ever want to introduce Nathan's mom, of course.

As far as fitting the character into a storyline, maybe she's just paying a general visit to Hope Valley to check on her son. What would be even more perfect is if she were to show up if or when Nathan and Elizabeth ever decide to tie the knot. Still, even if the beginning of their relationship started off slow following Elizabeth’s breakup with Lucas, I could see them walking down the aisle at some point.

With When Calls the Heart Season 13 not premiering until next year, it'll surely be a while before concrete plot details are revealed. I'll certainly remain hopeful that Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow receive their shared wish to have their characters' extended families appear. And please join me in crossing my fingers that the producers call up Sally Field.