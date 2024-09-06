Fans Are Campaigning Donnie Wahlberg For Sexiest Man Alive, And The Blue Bloods Star's Response Hilariously Threw Tom Selleck's Name Into The Convo
Both are good choices!
Ever since it was learned that Blue Bloods was becoming one of 2024’s TV cancellations — ending a 14-year run on CBS this fall — fans have been campaigning to save the police procedural. Turns out, that’s not all they’re campaigning for. As we prepare for the remaining episodes of Season 14 to hit the 2024 TV schedule, Blue Bloods fans have been touting Donnie Walhberg to win People’s Sexiest Man Alive. The Danny Reagan actor himself responded to the outpouring of love, amusingly throwing his co-star Tom Selleck into the conversation.
The final episodes of Blue Bloods are set to kick off on October 18, and just a few weeks after that, People magazine will announce its readers’ pick for Sexiest Man Alive 2024. Fans apparently mocked up a magazine cover as if the New Kids on the Block singer had been picked, and Donnie Wahlberg shared his appreciation on Instagram Stories, where he gave his thoughts on who he thinks really deserves the honor. Wahlberg wrote:
It’s actually a really nice sentiment that Donnie Wahlberg would consider himself the “luckiest” or “happiest” man alive before he’d think of himself as sexy, but you can’t fight the opinion of the masses, and they have spoken.
He does make some good choices, though. The actor’s NKOTB bandmate Jonathan Knight is actually on the ballot, up for Sexiest “handy man,” which is in reference to his HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer.
Tom Selleck, meanwhile, has been one of Hollywood’s most attractive men — with one of the best mustaches in TV history — for decades, so writing his name on the ballot wouldn’t likely inspire any skeptical side-eye. I do love that Donnie Wahlberg threw his TV dad’s name into the ring, and even if the fictional Reagan men aren’t represented in People magazine come November, they’ll still be highly celebrated by fans enjoying their final Blue Bloods episodes.
People have really loved watching Danny Reagan — one of TV’s smartest detectives — over the years and his dynamic with New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, not to mention his sister, ADA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and other Reagan family members. Donnie Wahlberg and Moynahan seem to have grown especially close, developing a real-life sibling relationship.
The show’s cancellation has been hard for even its stars to accept, with Tom Selleck making very public comments about his displeasure and keeping hope alive that CBS would change its mind. Donnie Wahlberg has also teased there might be “something else” in the works. We’re definitely down for all the Reagan family dinners they’re willing to cook.
Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck may not be People’s sexiest men, but they’re certainly good enough for Blue Bloods fans, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on them for the series’ final eight episodes. The conclusion of Blue Bloods Season 14 starts at 10 p.m. ET Friday, October 18, on CBS, and all episodes to date are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.