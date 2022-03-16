Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence As Fans Wait For Renewal News

Bear Brown, best known as one of the key stars on Discovery’s docudrama series, Alaskan Bush People, has been arrested. The reality TV alum was arrested on March 11 and charged with domestic violence. This news arrives as his family’s long-running show kicks its 13th season into high gear and as fans anxiously await news on a potential renewal from the network.

The 34-year-old star, whose formal name is Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown, was arrested and charged with assault in the fourth degree following a situation involving his 28-year-old wife, Raiven Adams. In documents related to the investigative report (which were obtained by People ), a deputy of Okanogan County Jail alleged that Brown attempted to take his phone away from his spouse and that he “put her to the ground” in the process.

After moving their young son over to the camp trailer to sleep for that night, Raiven Adams reportedly told her husband, who was sleeping in there at the time, that she was “coming into the camper due to all of their stuff being in there.” With this, Bear Brown allegedly “began cussing” at his wife and told her “to leave the camp trailer.” She then argued that she needed to be in there due to all of their stuff being held there, and Brown subsequently left their home by vehicle. According to the documents, he eventually returned after his spouse and child had gone to sleep in the trailer and was supposedly “banging on the door.” Adams purportedly “did not feel comfortable letting him in,’ and he subsequently returned periodically throughout the night.

The next day, the couple reportedly came into conflict again while Raiven Adams was on a FaceTime call with her mother, during which she allegedly said her spouse was being “crazy.” After she asked that he leave, the Alaskan Bush People star allegedly got physical and pushed her multiple times. It was in this moment that the TV star is said to have been “trying to take the phone so Raiven's stepdad couldn't hear her ask him to call the cops.”

After the woman’s parents obtained a video of part of the incident and submitted it to authorities, Bear Brown was charged. Local police have since determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the domestic dispute. They also specified that Brown did not strangle or choke his wife. She reportedly had no marks on her body “except for a scratch” on her finger.

The couple tied the knot this past January after getting engaged in August 2019. Two weeks after confirming the engagement news, they announced they’d split up but, the very next day, Raiven Adams announced her pregnancy. This prompted the two to reconcile, yet they would eventually split a second time before getting back together yet again.

Bear Brown has been a key part of Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People , which has been a solid performer for the channel over the past several years. Off camera, he’s also been candid about his personal life, discussing matters like the death of his father, Billy Brown .

This wouldn’t be the first time the show has faced controversy, as former series star Matt Brown was accused of rape by multiple women in 2020. Brown had departed the show by that point, and Discovery announced that it had chosen to let authorities handle the situation. As of this writing, the network has not publicly commented on this most recent matter and, with that, it remains to be seen how it’ll affect Bear’s TV future and the show’s renewal chances in general.