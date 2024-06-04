Alec Baldwin And His Family Are Getting A Reality TV Series On TLC, And Their Announcement Video Is Adorably Chaotic

To say that TLC has a reputation for delivering reality TV programs would be a massive understatement. After all this is the network that produced 90 Day Fiancé, Toddlers & Tiaras and My 600-lb Life. And, of course, the network puts a keen focus on shows that feature families, including Kate Plus 8, Big People, Little World, 19 Kids and Counting. Well, another brood is joining those ranks, and they’re likely familiar to some people already. Alec Baldwin and his family are getting their own show on the network, and they announced the news by way of an adorably chaotic video.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced the upcoming show, The Baldwins, on Instagram, with a fun clip. It starts with the two spouses humorously teasing big news before jokingly scoffing at the notion that they’re expecting another child. From there, Alec narrates, explaining that he and his spouse (who he previously asked fans to follow on social media) are welcoming audiences into their home. He went on to explain that they aim to give the public a look at the “ups and downs” along with “the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy” aspects of their lives. And yes, that includes the couple’s seven children. Check out the clip:

The Baldwin couple are the proud parents of Carmen Gabriela (10), Rafael Thomas (8), Leonardo Ángel Charles (7), Romeo Alejandro David (5), Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas (3), María Lucía Victoria (3) and Ilaria Catalina Irena (19 months). 66-year-old Alec also shares Ireland Baldwin (28) with former wife Kim Basinger. The Mission: Impossible alum married now-40-year-old Hilaria, who had to defend her ethnic background, in 2012 after they began dating in 2012.

I think it’s fair to say that the teaser above really gives one a sense of what to expect from this show. There are going to be a lot of cute kids and, by the looks of it, their shenanigans are going to factor heavily into the program. One would assume that we’ll also get some occasional peeks into the family patriarch’s acting career. All in all, such a production definitely tracks for TLC and, honestly, I’m surprised it’s only now just happening.

At the end of 2023, Alec Baldwin revealed that he and his wife wanted their own reality TV show. He explained, at the time, that they’d pitched concepts and were hoping that something would come through. One of the biggest reasons he desired such a project was so that he could have a job that would allow him to work from his home in New York. Well, wish granted, Mr. Baldwin.

This show also comes a few years after the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed after a prop gun went off amid production on Alec Baldwin’s Rust. Back in January, Baldwin was hit with a new indictment in the case and, as part of it, he could face up to 18 months in prison if found guilty on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. At the same time, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – the film’s armorer – was found guilty on that charge.

All of that aside though, the Baldwin brood’s show is set to be yet another unpredictable look into the dynamics of an atypical family. Surely, there will be plenty of people who are eager to tune and check out the craziness.

We’ll see what’s in store with The Baldwins when it premieres next year. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and check out the 2024 TV schedule for information on shows that are heading your way much sooner.