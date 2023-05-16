Alexandra Daddario Admits She Badly Wanted Her It's Always Sunny Cameo, And Steve Martin And A Banjo Were Involved

Alexandra Daddario has had a slew of notable TV roles. She became a breakout name after her role in True Detective and went on to crush in The White Lotus (including a now-infamous bikini scene ). Yet, she recently admitted one of her favorite TV roles was her guest stint in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia . She's actually obsessed with the show and went way out of her way to make a last minute audition for it.

Daddario’s always a person with quirky stories, and she has one about auditioning for the FX series. Speaking during an episode of YouTube’s TMG Series, the actress, her pal Morgan Nalley and hosts Brooke and Conner were speaking about their varying connections to Philadelphia when her cameo in the FX series came up.

We all have connections to Philly. My mom’s from Philly. And [it’s the city of] It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Only because it was my favorite show. Yes [I’m in an episode], only because it’s my favorite show. It’s where I am, oh my god, I was dating Charlie and then he dumped me. We’re like the rich kids. And he rejects me mercilessly. Because he loves the waitress.

Of course, while some It’s Always Sunny stints are forgettable , this one was pretty memorable. When the opportunity to play a rich girl who dates Charlie came her way, though, the actress said it was last minute and she wasn’t even in LA when she got the call to audition. She’d gone, by herself, to see Steve Martin, as one does.

But yeah I loved that show so much that, I think I was in Las Vegas by myself. I drove to Vegas to see Steve Martin play the banjo by myself at the time, which is a thing I do. And I got the call for the audition and so right after the Steve Martin concert I drove through the night back to LA to get to my 10 a.m. audition the next day. I got the job!

Los Angeles is only a few hours away from Las Vegas in good traffic, but I'd imagine if you went to a late show in Sin City that it would be a long night of driving. Throw in the stress of an early audition on top of that, and I could see how it might be a tough decision to head back to Tinseltown. Though in this case the actress seems stoked she got to catch Steve Martin and his banjo and make it back in time to try out for a role she badly wanted.

After talking about the long drive she endured in order to make her call time, the actress also spoke out about cameoing on New Girl a couple of years later, and while she’s happy for the work, she did take a small dig at the Zooey Deschanel starrer, noting “It wasn’t my It’s Always Sunny.”