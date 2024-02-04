Alexandra Daddario Flirts With Short Hair On New Magazine Cover, And I Love This For Her

While Alexandra Daddario has made a career out of rocking a bikini on the screen, her other signature has to be her long brunette locks. The star has great hair, notable hair, memorable hair, but she ditched it all for a recent magazine cover to try out a short style. It's a big change up, but I really kind of love the look for her.

Daddario is generally a woman who has more of a soft look, but this blunt bob really gives her face a whole new dimension and helps her to pull off a leather trench dress and more cool outfits. Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan really worked out a great cover for The Mayfair Witches star, and while it looks like she threw on a wig and didn't go for a full cut in this case, I really do love it when stars play with their hair as part of an overall aesthetic.

As a Hollywood It-girl, a lot has been written about what the actress has worn over the years, on and off the big and small screen. For example, Alexandria Daddario likes to rock cutouts (rather than hair cuts) and she’s been a big proponent of the Hollywood sheer trend that’s been making the rounds in recent months. A lot of those looks are hyper feminine.

But instead, here, the short hair was paired with big shoulders and leather styles. The magazine and photographer Agata Serge sought to put her in this sort of fit repeatedly and they blended seamlessly with one another, but I'm not sure if it all would have worked with her normal long hair.

Fans noted the hair change on the post too, and were not shy about mentioning it, writing:

Omg that hair is rockin!

Major transformation 🔥

Her hair!

It’s been a big few weeks for (brief) changes in hairstyle from celebrities. We got Zendaya trying out bangs for the first time and Kylie Jenner toying with pink hair again. We're in the midst of a slew of events -- awards shows, fashion weeks, and the start of spring movie premiere season coming up -- and with each of those events, doubtless there will be more fun moments coming down the pipeline that will catch the collective eye. Whether Daddario is seen with short hair again at one of these events remains to be seen, but she's certainly proven she can pull it off.

Especially with the 2024 Oscar nominations already in and the awards on the way (how to watch the 96th Academy Awards), there will doubtless be even more great fashion moments coming down the pipeline over the next few weeks. Stay tuned, because there's nothing I like discussing more than Hollywood fashion that takes us in interesting directions.