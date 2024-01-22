Zendaya Wore The Coolest Pants With A Train, But I’m Totally Distracted By The Fact She Has Bangs Now

Actress and recording artist Zendaya has become a household name over the past few years, partly thanks to her Emmy-winning role in Euphoria and for playing MJ in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy. She's also become a style icon, thanks to Zendaya's collaboration with image architect Law Roach. Most recently the 27 year-old A-lister wore the coolest pants with a train attached, but I'm totally distracted by the fact that she has chic bangs now.

Given her status as one of the most fashionable young stars in Hollywood, Zendaya appropriately attended Paris Fashion Week. During that appearance she rocked a stunning look, and debuted her new bangs style. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

How gorgeous? While Zendaya famously put up with Tom Holland's bangs as he was filming The Crowded Room, now the tables have turned. Although I have to give credit to the Greatest Showman actress for arguably pulling it off better than her famous beaux.

Once again Zendaya proves why she's become such a style icon over the past few years. This new look is impeccable, including her bold new bangs. It's unclear if this hairdo will stick around or was just for Paris Fashion week, but her generations of fans are likely very invested. You can see the full look, including those pants with a train, below:

(Image credit: Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

The public remains fixated with Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship, despite the pair of young stars trying to maintain their privacy. And when that couple isn't making headlines, Zendaya is for the A+ styling she rocks on any given day. And this latest look from Paris Fashion Week is sure to be another one for the history books. Seriously, is there anything she doesn't look good in?

In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya wore this look while attending the show for Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024. She's obviously knows her way around couture. I mean, who could forget her stunning Meta Gala looks, including her light-up dress?

Of course, Zendaya also has plenty of exciting career developments as of recently. She's in the cast of Dune: Part Two, and will have a much larger role in the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel. That project was supposed to hit theaters back in December, but Dune 2 was delayed due to the strikes. And as such, Zendaya will be able to do press for the sequel alongside other A-listers like Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler. One can only imagine what amazing looks Zendaya will rock at premiers and such.

Fans are also wondering about Zendaya's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw MJ and the rest of the world forget they ever knew Peter Parker, to tragic results. It's unclear if/when a fourth Spider-Man movie is happening, but hopefully we get answers soon.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st.