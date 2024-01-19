Alexandra Daddario Continues To Be A Fashion Icon With A Three-Cutout Dress

With the rash of red carpet events and celebrities in notable looks coming down the pipeline in recent weeks, including Selena Gomez and more at the 75th Emmys , it would be easy to have missed some of Alexandra Daddario’s fun fashion moments. This includes her recent sheer look in New York City or the three cutout dress she wore that was one of the more memorable fashion moments from the last year.

The actress was well-dressed for Elle’s Women in Hollywood presentation, an event that also featured such big guest names as Anyone But You cast member Alexandra Shipp, Lake Bell, Jameela Jamil, Alicia Silverstone, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, and Bella Ramsey, among other big names. There were lots of cute neutrals on the red carpet, but none were more interesting than Daddario’s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress has side cutouts but also a cutout underneath her mock neck collar, giving it a bit of a windmill effect (not to mention ample cleavage). The simple black color really stands out against the actress’ skin and the puff sleeves add even more style to the dress, and makes it weather-appropriate too. I don’t think anyone would accuse this of being a standard black dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown was from Michael Kors Collection (a similar look retails for over $1K), which is kind of cool given that Nina Garcia is the head of Elle, who hosted the event, and she is one of the major names involved with Project Runway. Both Kors and Garcia attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and have spent ample time together at events and filming the Bravo TV show earlier in its run. Daddario thanked the magazine and Garcia on her Instagram, also noting:

The Elle women in Hollywood event is always such an uplifting, inspiring night and my mom and I had the greatest time! Thank you for having us. 👗

Cutouts have been on trend for some time now, but the placement is always changing. Back cutouts are usually trendy, but sometimes side cutouts have a moment, and there was that weird summer a few years ago when randomly placed belly cutouts were all the rage. This look feels totally new though.

Daddario’s spoken about her acting career and how it's had its hills and plateaus – she’s currently on an up streak with the renewed Mayfair Witches TV series – but when it comes to red carpets I don’t think she’s really ever disappointed. Well maybe she’s disappointed her mom once or twice, as her mom called her out for “too much sideboob” just a few weeks ago, but even in that case the gown was stunning.

Doubtless as Mayfair Witches moves through Season 2 production and onto the 2024 TV schedule, Daddario will have other red carpet moments to shine.