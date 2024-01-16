Kylie Jenner Now Has Bubblegum Pink Hair, And Her Fans Are All Having The Same Reaction
Obsessed with this throwback.
Reality TV fans have literally watched Kylie Jenner grow up in front of their eyes as the youngest sister of Kim Kardashian, and the celebrity fashionista has treated us to a number of trends and phases through her teens and into her 20s. Most recently the makeup mogul debuted a new hair color, and fans are excited that The Kardashians star appears to be revisiting one of her best eras.
Kylie Jenner seemed to be on the verge of breaking the Internet when she showed off her gorgeous new bubblegum pink hair on TikTok. We may have just kicked off 2024, but the Kylie Cosmetics boss seems to be feeling the vibes of the past decade, and did somebody say “King Kylie”?
Yes, in fact there are tons of comments on Kylie Jenner’s viral post that are sounding the alarm that King Kylie is back. As a teenager, the future lip kit queen treated her followers to a multitude of different hair colors, often experimenting with grungier fashion and bold makeup as she launched her cosmetics empire. It was a fun time — as one’s teen years should be — and comments on the TikTok video had fans celebrating her return to form:
- IT’S GIVING KING KYLIE 💕 – _sophiluvsu
- KING KYLIEE‼️‼️‼️‼️ – nat_vitek
- King Kylie is backkkk – lisatirtodikromox
- King Kylie era 👑 – itsmechamorro
- 💗 KING KYLIE IS BACK!! 😊🤩 – mqkachow
- shesss backkkkkk – byronnperezz
The results were the same over on Instagram, where she shared a couple of photos of the new ‘do, and fans responded:
- The return of king Kylie!?! – sisilensimo
- KING KYLIE ENERGY 👑😍🔥🔥🔥 – itsjakeanthony
- KING KYLIE is back?!!!!!!!!!! 🤭👑 – kyliejennercloset
- OMG KING KYLIE IS IT YOU ? 😍😭 – kardashkdoll
- THE KING IS BACKKKK – glencocoforhair
- and the game was changed, again. – comegetyourjuice
Back before the Kardashians crushed it in Barbiecore, their younger sister Kylie Jenner proved that pink was actually her color, as were turquoise, gray, green and all of the other hues she showed off in the 2010s.
Anyone who’s seen the latest season of The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription) likely noticed a change in Kylie Jenner after her breakup with Travis Scott a year ago. Her friends and family have admitted that she seems to be having more fun. Could current beau Timothée Chalamet have something to do with that? The couple certainly seemed to be having a good time together at the Golden Globe Awards, where they were spotted kissing.
Whatever has inspired Kylie Jenner’s new look, her hundreds of millions of fans seem to be welcoming the change, and I can’t wait to see what else she’s got in store for the apparent return of King Kylie. As we wait for a new season of The Kardashians, check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu, and take a peek at our 2024 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premiere dates.
