Alexandra Daddario, Jaleel White And A Whole Bunch Of Other Celebs Respond To Adam Devine's Hilarious 'Not Adam Levine’ Post

The internet has been having a field day with Adam Levine memes after being exposed for allegedly sexting several women outside of his marriage. While his wife Behati Prinsloo is reportedly staying with him, she hasn’t spoken about the scandal. Another TV name did decide to speak up on the subject – The Righteous Gemstones’ Adam Devine. It appears the comedian was catching some strays from online users who confused him for the Maroon lead singer due to their similar-sounding last names. So, Devine created a hilarious “not Adam Levine” post, leading to reactions from Alexandra Daddario, Jaleel White, and other celebrities.

The Funny Adam Devine/Adam Levine Post That Had Celebs Responding

The Workaholics alum took to his Instagram account to address the online confusion between himself and the former The Voice coach. Devine tapped into his stand-up comedy background in his post, cheekily taking a swipe at Levine by calling him “a worse singer.” He also addressed the former Voice coach’s alleged DM to his alleged ex-mistress Sumner Stroh asking if he could name his new baby after her with a second joke.

Those are only small parts of the actor’s hilarious post so check out Devine’s full post below.

A post shared by Adam Devine (@adamdevine)

There’s nothing like a sense of humor to calm down an internet mob. Of course, the star got a few jabs in a while reassuring his followers that his marriage is still strong. It’s nice to know Devine took the whole mix-up in stride. But his infectious humor spilled over into his comment section as multiple celebrities left hilarious responses.

How Alexandra Daddario And Other Celebs Responded

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario was relieved to see the 38-year-old actor’s post. She joked that she had been questioning his character, noting,

I was like, 'how out of character for him'

The same couldn’t be said for stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings. She cheekily hinted at knowing Devine was capable of infidelity by responding:

Hahahaha! Hahahaha! I know you’ve been waiting for this day to come.

Former Songland judge Ryan Tedder fell right in line with Cumming’s claims by calling out the Pitch Perfect star for some inappropriate behavior on social media. Tedder left an outrageous claim by commenting:

I need you to stop DMing me dick pics bro. So 2014.

Other commentators laid the personal attack to the side and were seemingly just amused by the post in general. Family Matters’ Jaleel White also responded to Devine’s clarification with a simple:

Oh, you got jokes.

While White added funny commentary to the hilarious post, The Big Bang Theory’s Lauren Lapkus had a simple take on the Modern Family alum’s correction. She summed up her feeling by responding, "Phew." The simple responses kept rolling in as Shane West was taken aback by Devine's hilarious take. West didn’t have much to say by replying. "Yooo." Finally, West wasn’t the only one keeping it simple as The Goldberg’s Sam Lerner stepped into the comments. Lerner pared it down even more with a simple acronym that many of us probably related to when we read the post: "LOL."

After Lerner gave his simple take, Devin’s Pitch Perfect family had to speak on his clarifying post. His Pitch Perfect co-star Shelley Regner summed up what his followers may have been feeling by commenting:

I AM DEEEEEEEEEEEEAD.

Other celebs followed in the Righteous Gemstones star’s footsteps by taking jabs at Adam Levine. SNL alum Melissa Villasenor seemed ready to unload on the Maroon 5 frontman by jokingly saying,

Don’t get me started with Maroon 5…

Of course, Devine mentioning he was a better singer led Gaslit’s Adam Ray to vouch for him. Ray hilariously recalled seeing the 38-year-old actor perform during a karaoke session while in Japan.

I’ve heard you sing Creed at a karaoke bar in Japan, and I’m here to confirm, yes you are better.

Other commentators like Nina Dobrev, Angelique Cabral, and Jersey Shore’s JWOWW approved by leaving nothing more than laughing emojis. It seemed like the comedic actor’s post struck a chord with many followers and celebs.

Adam Devine finally cleared up the Adam Levine confusion before it made any impact on his thriving comedic career. Next up, Devine (not Levine) will reprise his role of Bumper Allen in the TV spinoff Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. You can learn more about the spinoff series before you catch it with a Peacock subscription starting on November 23. In the meantime, check out other TV premieres to see what is arriving this fall.