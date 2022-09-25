Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Reportedly Sticking It Out, But How Is She Feeling After Allegations About Naming Their Kid After Love Interest?

Adam Levine has been the topic of many conversations (and plenty of social media memes as well) in the week or so since Instagram model Sumner Stroh said she’d had an affair with the married singer. While cheating allegations against celebrities may not be all that rare, these claims in particular caught the public’s attention, after Stroh said Levine had asked if he could name his and wife Behati Prinsloo’s third child “Sumner.” The Victoria’s Secret model has remained publicly mum on her husband’s alleged scandal, and for now it appears she’s sticking by the musician’s side. But according to reports, that doesn’t mean all is well and good at home.

The Maroon 5 singer released a social media statement following Sumner Stroh’s accusations, admitting that he used “poor judgment” and “crossed the line” but denying that he had an affair. He furthermore said he’d taken proactive steps to repair the situation with his wife. A source told People that Behati Prinsloo remains “100 percent committed to her family,” and this is something the couple is trying to work through. Said the source:

He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.

Behati Prinsloo is expecting her third child with Adam Levine, to whom she’s been married since 2014. They currently share daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. While her social media accounts have been quiet since the allegations, she appears to be presenting a united front with her husband, as the two have been seen out and about twice since Sumner Stroh’s reveal, Page Six reports.

Following the bizarre report that the rock star asked for permission to use his alleged mistress’ name for his third child — and Sumner Stroh firing back against the affair denial — the "Payphone" performer was hit with even more accusations. Four additional women spoke out about their own interactions with the former Voice coach, with Maryka, Alyson Rose and Ashley Russell all coming forward with their own alleged receipts of conversations with the singer.

Yoga instructor Alanna Zabel also opened up about dirty messages Adam Levine allegedly sent over 10 years ago that she said resulted in abusive behavior from her then-boyfriend. Zabel said she’d been supposed to go on tour with Maroon 5 as their yoga teacher, but after her boyfriend broke her wrist over a supposed text from Levine that said he wanted to “spend the day with [her] naked,” she said Levine abruptly canceled those plans.

Between People's reports and the photos this week of the couple together, it does seem like Behati Prinsloo is committed to her husband, but it sounds like there are likely some serious conversations being had between the two behind closed doors. Hopefully they can work through their issues in whatever way is best for them and their soon-to-be-three children.