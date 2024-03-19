'The Kind Of Dress You Dream Of': Alexandra Daddario Recalls The Sheer, Beaded Dress She Wore On The Red Carpet When She Was Nominated At The Emmys

There are certain outfits that stick in most peoples' memories. People remember what they wore to weddings and proms, and maybe even what they wore on big vacations or when they got engaged. But there are whole categories of outfits celebrities remember that the average person can’t relate to: like getting to wear some of the best costumes or awards gowns. Case in point, Alexandra Daddario recently recalled what she wore when she landed her big Emmys nomination for The White Lotus , and it’s a look that still sticks out in her mind.

Why Alexandra Daddario's Memorable Emmys Look Was A 'Dream'

Daddario is an ambassador for Dior, but when she took to the red carpet following her nomination for Supporting Actress in the 2021 series The White Lotus, she hadn’t been signed on to be the face of the La Collection Privée Fragrance yet. That gig began in earnest in 2023, but she still decided on Dior for her big awards moment, wanted a classic look that she told Flaunt was “stunningly gorgeous.”

The Dior dress that I wore to the Emmys was so stunningly gorgeous. It was that kind of dress that you dream of wearing as a kid when you’re older. It had all this beading in it. And it was just stunning. So I felt very lucky to get up on stage and be wearing it. It was like a fairy tale.

If you haven’t seen the dress (or haven’t seen it in awhile), her description is honestly on-the-nose. She achieved this “fairy tale” aesthetic in a beaded, sheer number with a silky, shorts-like under piece. It's not the only time Daddario tried the sheer look, but this one was notable, as it wore well under the shining lights of the red carpet, where it sparkled, but not in a cheap way. (It's also certainly not the type of look her mom would have called her out for too much side-boob over.)

(Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images))

There's More Dior In Daddario's Future!

It was a look that has stuck with her in the time since, and she candidly told the outlet that she really hopes that a Dior dress will go hand-in–hand with all of her major red carpet moments moving forward.

Every time I put on a Dior dress, I wanted to wear it on the red carpet. I never dreamed that I would still be doing this and also be a sophisticated woman who wears Dior. You sort of feel like the best version of yourself. And I think that’s what fashion does and what clothes do. It’s an expression of yourself. And it just feels very me, and it feels very, very special. And wearing a Dior dress is a very special thing.

Hopefully, she’ll get a chance to try out another again soon. The actress is currently starring in Mayfair Witches, and while the show hasn't been quite as highly praised as AMC's other Anne Rice series Interview with the Vampire, it still has a devoted fanbase and landed a Season 2 renewal order when TV was on a bit of a renewal streak. Whether or not Witches catches up in prestige, Daddario is a bit of an it-girl and will doubtless be seen on many a red carpet, and probably in Dior, soon.

I personally can't wait to see what 'fit she steps into next.