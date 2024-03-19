'The Kind Of Dress You Dream Of': Alexandra Daddario Recalls The Sheer, Beaded Dress She Wore On The Red Carpet When She Was Nominated At The Emmys
It really was gorgeous.
There are certain outfits that stick in most peoples' memories. People remember what they wore to weddings and proms, and maybe even what they wore on big vacations or when they got engaged. But there are whole categories of outfits celebrities remember that the average person can’t relate to: like getting to wear some of the best costumes or awards gowns. Case in point, Alexandra Daddario recently recalled what she wore when she landed her big Emmys nomination for The White Lotus, and it’s a look that still sticks out in her mind.
Why Alexandra Daddario's Memorable Emmys Look Was A 'Dream'
Daddario is an ambassador for Dior, but when she took to the red carpet following her nomination for Supporting Actress in the 2021 series The White Lotus, she hadn’t been signed on to be the face of the La Collection Privée Fragrance yet. That gig began in earnest in 2023, but she still decided on Dior for her big awards moment, wanted a classic look that she told Flaunt was “stunningly gorgeous.”
If you haven’t seen the dress (or haven’t seen it in awhile), her description is honestly on-the-nose. She achieved this “fairy tale” aesthetic in a beaded, sheer number with a silky, shorts-like under piece. It's not the only time Daddario tried the sheer look, but this one was notable, as it wore well under the shining lights of the red carpet, where it sparkled, but not in a cheap way. (It's also certainly not the type of look her mom would have called her out for too much side-boob over.)
There's More Dior In Daddario's Future!
It was a look that has stuck with her in the time since, and she candidly told the outlet that she really hopes that a Dior dress will go hand-in–hand with all of her major red carpet moments moving forward.
Hopefully, she’ll get a chance to try out another again soon. The actress is currently starring in Mayfair Witches, and while the show hasn't been quite as highly praised as AMC's other Anne Rice series Interview with the Vampire, it still has a devoted fanbase and landed a Season 2 renewal order when TV was on a bit of a renewal streak. Whether or not Witches catches up in prestige, Daddario is a bit of an it-girl and will doubtless be seen on many a red carpet, and probably in Dior, soon.
I personally can't wait to see what 'fit she steps into next.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
