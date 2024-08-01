Alfonso Ribeiro Knows He ‘Broke The Internet’ With The Carlton Dance On DWTS, But There’s Another Moment He Absolutely Loved

Alfonso Ribeiro has been one of the hosts of Dancing with the Stars for a while now, but he first appeared on the show as a celebrity contestant during Season 19. During his time on the show, he went viral for doing the Carlton dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , and to this day folks still adore that moment. While the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum “broke the internet” competing with the Carlton dance on DWTS, he recently revealed another moment that he absolutely loves.

It was easy for Alfonso Ribeiro and his dance partner Witney Carson to blow away the judges back in 2014. As soon as you heard the familiar Tom Jones tune “It’s Not Unusual,” you knew what was about to happen. When Carson recalled her favorite competitor moments in the show’s history she noted that people “lost their minds” in the best possible way seeing the two of them do The Carlton and how it was an unforgettable experience for her.

Even though her Dancing with the Stars co-winner feels the same way about that special moment, Alfonso Ribeiro told TV Insider another memorable moment of his time on the show that he absolutely loved:

Obviously, the most popular one was when I did the jazz, which we did the Carlton [Ribeiro’s famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance] to ‘It’s Not Unusual.' That was the one that broke the internet, but my favorite dance was my paso doble to ‘Turn Down for What,’ which was just so against the style of dance with the music. It was Lindsay [Arnold], Witney, and I, that was my favorite moment on that season. I really enjoyed that one.

While the Carlton moment brought us our nostalgic feels, I can understand the appeal of “Turn Down For What.” It really was an epic dance, and I loved seeing Ribeiro have not one but two equally talented dance partners take the stage with him. It was an unlikely but brilliant combo to turn the EDM trap song into a Paso Doble dance. Compared to the fun jazz vibes “It’s Not Unusual” gave audiences, “Turn Down For What” had a more serious tone with fast-paced choreography and sharp movements that made this dance completely worthy of all tens.

Fortunately, Alfonso Ribeiro’s time on Dancing with the Stars didn’t end with winning the show’s 19th season. In season 31, the American actor joined DWTS as a co-host alongside Tyra Banks. Once the former America’s Next Top Model judge exited the dance competition series , Ribeiro became the main host alongside Julianne Hough for the following season.

His feelings about his hosting role were nothing short of positive, as he's always excited to bring fun to the other judges and contestants. Considering the former sitcom actor told TV Insider he was a huge fan of the show before becoming a contestant, it must have felt like a dream come true to be able to go from a competitor to host on one of his favorite series.

Dancing with the Stars fans may remember Alfonso Ribeiro’s viral Carlton dance moment on the show that “broke the internet.” However, the co-host’s other favorite moment on the show was dancing to “Turn Down For What.” Now, he's making all sorts of new and fun memories on the show as one of its beloved co-hosts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors