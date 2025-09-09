Certain Alien: Earth Fans Don't Have To Wait Until Tuesday Nights To Stream New Episodes, But I'm Not Sure How Long It'll Stay This Way

There is no better appointment television on the 2025 TV schedule right now than Alien: Earth, and if you're a particular type of fan, you may be able to set one's clock a little earlier to catch new episodes. I've been avidly tuning in week to week to the FX series (also available via Hulu subscription), and I've noticed I'm getting to see the episode a lot sooner than many others.

For the record, I won't spoil what's coming on "The Fly" before its official arrival time on cable and streaming, but I am willing to let those who want to watch in on how I'm seeing it in advance. For those lucky enough to have a specific provider, they can get a sneak peek at all the dystopian horror and Peter Pan references a bit sooner than everyone else.

YouTube TV Is Dropping Episodes Of Alien: Earth Early

For at least the past two weeks, YouTube TV has dropped the upcoming episode of Alien: Earth at 3 a.m. Eastern time, which is midnight on the Pacific. It's handy for someone like me who has time in the morning to watch the episode, and frees up my evening to watch something else on the primetime slot. Of course, I could always record the episode and watch it after whatever else is on, but who wants to wait to enjoy great television like this?

Not Even Hulu Is Releasing The Episodes Early

I hopped over to Hulu to see if maybe YouTube TV's release schedule was just mimicking how Alien: Earth is shown on the platform. Much to my surprise, "The Fly" is not available to watch until the same time it's available on FX in my region.

All this to say, I'm not sure if YouTube TV's schedule is intentional or some perk for those who subscribe. It may even be a glitch that will be rectified before the season is up, but as of writing, it remains on the platform and available to watch ASAP, provided you have a subscription.

Regardless of when viewers get to watch it, Alien: Earth continues to be a triumph worthy of praise. Even as someone who has only seen a few movies in the franchise, I love seeing how much depth this series adds to the overall story, and assuming it continues to align with the stories we've heard thus far, I can't wait for future seasons. That's especially the case for me after this latest episode, but I'll stop being a tease and just wait for those who haven't seen to catch up.

Outside of those who have YouTube TV, Alien: Earth is available on FX and Hulu on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is an episode fans won't want to miss, and I can't wait to see what unfolds in next week's episode.