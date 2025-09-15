New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 15 - 21)

There’s already plenty of great stuff to watch on streaming every week. Whether you’re into Only Murders in the Building or The Great British Baking Show, each week offers something new that must not be missed. But the streaming platforms seem to think we can’t have too much of a good thing, as there’s plenty more debuting this week.

Futurama, Season 13 - September 15 (Hulu)

Futurama is simply the show that will not die. Having been cancelled and resurrected multiple times, on multiple networks. This time, you need a Hulu subscription to watch the further adventures of Fry, Leela, and the rest. At least one more season will also happen, set to arrive next year.

Elio - September 17 (Disney+)

Pixar was once unstoppable when it came to its films. It introduced countless new characters over dozens of films, with many of them becoming successful franchises. Of late, Pixar’s original stories have struggled at the box office, and Elio, the story of a boy looking for a home in another world, is just the latest to not draw an audience. That said, the movie is quite good, and if you have a Disney+ subscription, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

Gen V, Season 2 - September 17 (Prime Video)

The Boys and its various spinoffs have become one of the best reasons to get and keep a Prime Video subscription. While the main show is heading toward its final season, the college spinoff Gen V enters its second season this week. It will be our first look at how the fallout from The Boys impacted these characters, and we can expect all the mature superhero action the franchise has continued to provide.

The Morning Show, Season 4 - September 17 (Apple TV+)

One of Apple TV+’s early original series, The Morning Show, returns for Season 4 this week. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are back alongside a host of returning and new characters. Fans who have been waiting to see what happens next with the network TV drama will want to have their Apple TV+ subscription ready to go.

Black Rabbit September 18 (Netflix)

Jude Law and Jason Bateman were a pairing I wasn’t necessarily expecting, but at first glance, Black Rabbit looks like it might have a lot to offer and be the best reason to have a Netflix subscription this week. Bateman plays a down-on-his-luck guy who is in deep with organized crime. He turns to his brother, a successful restaurateur, played by Law, for help, and ends up drawing him into the criminal underworld too.

Tulsa King, Season 3 - September 21 (Paramount+)

Tulsa King, with Sylvester Stallone, was one of the earliest hits among those with a Paramount+ subscription, and now the series is getting ready to enter its third season. While we certainly don’t know everything that’s set to happen in the new season, one thing we do know is that it will introduce us to a new character, played by Samuel L. Jackson, setting up his own spinoff series, NOLA King.

