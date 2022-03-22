Amanda Bynes Shares Message With Fans After Judge Ends Her Conservatorship

Having spent much of her childhood in front of cameras as a star on All That and other Nickelodeon shows, Amanda Bynes is more known these days for being spotted by paprazzi cameras, or her own phone's camera on Instagram. Much of her time outside the spotlight has been tied to her long-term conservatorship, which was temporarily put in place back in 2013, at a time when Bynes' behavior had grown erratic, and was then fully established in 2014. The actress and fragrance-based entrepreneur first filed to bring it to and end in February 2022, even though it wasn't scheduled for review until 2023. But it's only now that the conservatorship has finally been vanquished by a judge, and Bynes is definitely appreciative that things turned out this way.

The likelihood of a terminated conservatorship was made public on March 21, the day before Judge Roger L. Lund was set to make his ruling. And thankfully, nothing changed that outcome in the interim, and the judge congratulated the out-of-court Amanda Bynes and wished her luck going forward. Bynes shared her reaction to the awesome news with People, saying:

Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.

Amanda Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, is the one who shared her statement, and has been by her side during her attempts to remove herself from beneath her conservator, her mother Lynn Bynes. The actress spoke to reversing her downward spiral in recent years, and what she aims to accomplish going forward. In her words:

In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.

This huge victory for Amanda Bynes marks the end of another industry-adjacent conservatorship, although unlike how things went for the increasingly open and outspoken Britney Spears and her family, the Easy A star's parents were reportedly fine with things ending. In fact, the general lack of friction regarding the conservatorship coming to an end is part of what fueled the judge's decision. He also gave her credit for being completely trouble-free during the process, saying:

The conservatorship is no longer needed or required. She has done everything the court has asked.

Here's hoping everything goes smoothly for Amanda Bynes now that her conservatorship is a done deal, and that her future endeavors (such as removing her face tattoo) are as successful as her past efforts were in the world of kids TV and film. Maybe this is how we'll finally get to see Big Fat Liar 2, since Shawn Levy is still waiting to make it happen.