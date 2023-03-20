Amanda Bynes Reportedly Put On Psychiatric Hold After Nude 911 Call

Amanda Bynes is unfortunately facing a personal setback in the midst of her post-conservatorship life. The actress is currently in care under a psychiatric hold following a scary situation over the weekend. The news arrived just after reports of The Amanda Show and Easy A actress missing her appearance alongside her All That co-stars at '90s Con 2023. We now have details on what allegedly went down.

It's been reported that Amanda Bynes was spotted walking naked in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning. Per TMZ, Bynes flagged down a driver and explained that she was coming down from a psychotic episode. It's also said that the 36-year-old called 911 herself and was taken to a police station, where authorities determined that she needed to be on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Bynes wasn't injured during the ordeal. As it stands, she'll allegedly remain in psychiatric care for several days. Bynes has not been active on her social media accounts for some time, and, as of this writing, she hasn't commented on the situation.

The actress' incident comes just under a year since she was officially removed from her conservatorship by a judge. Shortly after, the Nickelodeon icon revealed revealed that she was working on her bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, which she re-enrolled in back in 2020. The star had previously earned an associate's degree in 2019.

Amanda Bynes has made headlines in the past for exhibiting erratic or strange behavior. Bynes has had several run-ins with cops and has made bizarre public statements (one involving rapper Drake). There was also an incident in which she allegedly started a small fire in the driveway of a stranger. Bynes' mother was granted temporary conservatorship over her, which was ultimately extended after more incidents followed.

In 2018, she announced that she was celebrating four years of sobriety and apologized to the public for the various comments she'd made over the years. In more recent years, she's spoken candidly about that time in her life and has gradually made efforts to showcase her creative side. One of the ways in which she did this was by dropping two rap songs with her now ex-fiancé Paul Michael.

Fans were eager to see Amanda Bynes at 90s Con, which took place this past weekend in Connecticut. Bynes was set to reunite with former All That co-stars Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli and Kenan Thompson but was sai to have canceled due to illness. In January, Bynes said she was "really excited" to meet up with her co-stars. Hopefully, if she's up for it in the future, she will be granted an opportunity to make an appearance down the road. No doubt there's no shortage of fans who would love to share their love for her work.

CinemaBlend would like to extend its best wishes to Amanda Bynes and her family and wish them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for the star and for more healing to occur in the days to come.