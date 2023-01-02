American Pickers Star Danielle Colby Kicked Off The New Year With A Very Cheeky Post

Seeing that we’ve reached another new year, it’s only natural that some people will find creative ways to mark the occasion. Celebrities are no different, as they typically tend to do so using delightful social media posts. With the arrival of 2023, Danielle Colby – of American Pickers fame – took to the interwebs to join in the festivities. It should come as no surprise to those who watch the hit show that Colby found a clever way to celebrate the holiday. Some might even say that her post was more cheeky than anything.

Danielle Colby has not been shy about showing off her body amid her time as a public figure. So when she decided to mark 2023, she ushered in the near year by posting a nude photo in which she’s lying across a bed. She also included a clever caption that may elicit a chuckle or two. Check out the Instagram post below and get a better idea as to why this post is just so “cheeky”:

Get the joke? I’m assuming you probably do. Kudos to the TV personality for landing one of the best puns of the year this far. She’s also started off strong when it comes to showing off steamy pics of herself. Funny enough, she’s not the only person to mark the transition between 2022 and 2023 with a steamy (and even cheekier) photo. Kim Kardashian did something similar while she was “looking back at 2022.” Clearly these famous ladies are operating from the same playbook, and their social media followers seem to approve of their methods.

The past year was relatively eventful for the History Channel veteran, as she continued to make appearances on American Pickers, which is now over 20 seasons into its run. The 47-year-old star also made further headway with her burlesque ventures. Though she did run into a bit of a snag last March when one of her videos was removed over “solicitation.” The move prompted her to go on a heated rant in which she lamented how such content is handled by social media entities. She has instilled her values on body positivity in her daughter, Memphis Colby, who has an OnlyFans account and found positive ways to use her wealth last year.

But one would think that American Pickers will remain her biggest professional obligation in the new year. The long-running, antique-centric show is heading towards its 24th season, which should be exciting for fans. However, there are likely some who will miss former cast member Frank Fritz, who was announced to be exiting the show back in 2021. When Danielle Colby broke her silence on the matter, she made note of the personal problems that her colleague had endured over the years. Currently, Fritz is in a tough financial situation due to his ongoing health problems.

We wish him well in 2023 as we do Danielle Colby. She certainly kicked the year off with a bang, and she’ll likely keep that momentum during the months to come. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be too surprised if she drops another “cheeky” snapshot or two as time goes on.