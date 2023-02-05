No Big Deal, Just American Pickers Star Danielle Colby In Her Birthday Suit On A Beach Somewhere

“Queen of Rust,” aka American Pickers star Danielle Colby, has been all about baring herself on social media lately. There was the bathtub photo in which Colby turned herself into a bowl of cereal , not to mention times she’s pushed burlesque fashion or shared other very “cheeky” posts with Pickers fans . This week, she headed for the beach and took a vacation from her swimsuit, if you catch my meaning, in another artsy post.

Colby certainly knows how to set up for a memorable photoshoot such as this one, though it’s not the first time she’s shared a pic posing nude on the beach. Previously, she also shared a separate beach photo on Instagram taken by Madison Hurley photography. It’s unclear if the new photo is from the same set, but it’s certainly attention-grabbing.

The result is an photo that encompasses the brand Danielle Colby has been building for herself outside of the realm of American Pickers. Colby is still a part of the History Channel series, of course, but it has increasingly grown long in the tooth over the years and ratings have fallen on the picking-based series since Frank Fritz left. ( An event Colby herself commented on .) Meanwhile, Colby and her daughter Memphis (aka LolahBear) have started netting healthy sums on the fan-based subscription service, with LolahBear admitting to making six figures a month.

The new pic seems to be in promotion for her OnlyFans account, though she only hints to it on the post. While the TV personality may mostly be known for being Antique Archaeology’s resident shop manager – and the woman who also helps Mike Wolfe and co. on their journey to new picks while on the road – her real passion is burlesque.

She’s spoken and posted about burlesque in the past, saying “it’s part of [her] life journey.” She said her upbringing as a Jehovah’s Witness inspired her to want to go in a different direction after seeing a burlesque performance in Chicago. What followed became a hobby, and from the post above, seemingly a way to make money outside of being Mike Wolfe’s partner in all things vintage.

The future of American Pickers is a little unclear, though new episodes are currently airing on History on Wednesday Nights at 9 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule, but keeping tabs on Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby’s socials is almost as interesting at this point. We’ll keep you posted if she has any other artsy photos coming out way in the near future.