Amidst Family Drama And Sweet Post For Miley, Billy Ray Cyrus' Divorce Has Been Announced

Drama and a plethora of rumors have swirled around the Cyrus family for a little while now. Insiders have alleged that there’s been tension building amongst members of the famous brood, including father and daughter Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. However, the former extended what could be perceived as an olive branch of sorts, as he posted a sentimental tribute to his daughter. As speculation regarding the state of their relationship continues, there’s now been a development regarding another aspect of Billy Ray’s life. It’s been reported that the veteran country music singer is divorcing his wife, fellow singer Firerose, after seven months of marriage.

Why Are Billy Ray Cyrus And His Wife Reportedly Splitting Up?

The “Achy Breaky Heart” performer filed to end the marriage back in May, according to TMZ. Court documents obtained by the news outlet mark the date of their separation as May 22, 2024. It would seem that the fan-favorite singer also isn’t technically looking for a divorce but an annulment. His filing, which cites irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split, includes the claim that the marriage is the result of fraud. As part of the arrangement, Firerose would receive $5,000 on the first of each month, which would go towards her efforts to find a home in Tennessee. That arrangement would apparently remain in effect for 90 days or until the divorce is finalized.

Apparently, Billy Ray Cyrus’ soon-to-be-ex-wife was given the ultimatum to move out of the home they’ve lived in by May 24. It’s also stipulated in the documents that for 10 days, Cyrus provided her with $500 a night for temporary housing.

The 62-year-old “Old Town Road” singer began dating his 37-year-old back in August 2022. The two first met over a decade earlier on the set of his daughter’s show, Hannah Montana (a show he regrets). The two eventually married in October 2023. This union marked the country heartthrob's third march down the aisle. He was first married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, and he was later married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2023. Tish and Billy Ray saw starts and stops in marriage, and they filed for divorce for a third and final time in 2022. From their union spawned five kids – daughters Miley, Noah and Brandi as well as sons Trace and Braison.

What's Going On With Billy Ray And Miley Cyrus?

Meanwhile, the state of Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus’ relationship remains unclear, as it’s been rumored that they’ve been on the outs. Billy Ray took Instagram just a few days ago, though, and shared a post that featured a throwback photo of himself with his daughter. The Tennessee native warmly reminisced about a trip that he and his little girl took to CMA Fest when it was called Fan Fair. He also penned a caption, though which he expressed how proud he is of the singer and actress:

One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus. I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!

Speculation regarding the relationship between the father and daughter began after the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. More specifically, many took notice when Miley Cyrus didn’t thank her father – but shouted out others – while accepting one of the awards she won that night. Us Weekly subsequently reported that Billy Ray attempted to contact his daughter but to no avail. As of right now, it can’t be said with certainty just where they stand.

