Liam Hemsworth’s Jacked Witcher Era Photo Made The Rounds, And Even Ex Miley Cyrus’ Sister Weighed In

At present, Liam Hemsworth is preparing for a major gig, as he’ll be taking on the lead role as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher. In doing so, he’s taking over for Henry Cavill , who played the role during the first three seasons. While we’ve yet to get a glimpse of the incoming actor in costume, he did share a pic amid his workout efforts, and Hemsworth looked ripped . The image has since gone viral on the web, and a number of fans have seemingly taken notice. In fact, even the sister of his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, reacted to it.

The Hunger Games actor’s photo currently has over 370,000 likes, which is very impressive. A number of fans have since weighed in on the matter and have seemingly been keeping an eye on the growing buzz the Instagram post is receiving. Interestingly, Noah Cyrus was one of the many to drop a like on the post though, per Us Weekly , the like has since been removed. As far as we can tell, that was the only manner in which the 27-year-old singer responded. Nevertheless, many seemed to take notice, with one user on X merely sharing the comment “messy.” You can see the pic for yourself down below:

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) A photo posted by on

It was confirmed during the summer of 2012 that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were getting married, after having begun an on-and-off relationship. The two, who met on the set of The Last Song, eventually broke off the engagement in 2013 by, after getting back together in 2016, they got engaged again. They eventually tied the knot in December of that year and, by 2019, they announced their separation, with their divorce being finalized in 2020. The singer previously opened up about there being “conflict” in the marriage, and Hemsworth has also been speculated to have inspired Cyrus’ hit single, “Flowers.”

Considering the history between the two former lovers, it’s interesting that Noah Cyrus would like the Independence Day: Resurgence actor’s post. We can’t say for sure what this little like may indicate about where things stand between Cyrus and her former brother-in-law. However, at first glance, one can’t help but wonder if it means the two remain on relatively solid terms since the leading man’s split from Miley.

More on Miley Cyrus (Image credit: Miley Cyrus/YouTube) Miley Cyrus Candidly Opens Up About Falling In Love With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth On The Last Song: 'The Chemistry Was Undeniable'

This social media-related development arrives as drama is reportedly unfolding within the Cyrus family. Noah and her mother, Tish, are allegedly estranged, due to the former supposedly dating her mother’s current husband, actor Dominic Purcell, shortly before he began seeing the latter. Sources also claim that Miley was aware of the supposed relationship and is currently unhappy with the drama surrounding her mother and sister.

Meanwhile, fans of The Witcher have been looking for hints regarding Liam Hemsworth’s debut . The actor’s casting was announced in October 2022 ahead of the third season’s premiere. As of right now, it’s hard to say what fans can expect from his take on Geralt, but I’d think that he’s aiming to put his own spin on the role. Surely, plenty of Netflix subscribers will be tuning in to see how Hemsworth fares in his new gig. And, after Noah Cyrus liked his workout pic, I now can’t help but wonder if she’ll be one of the many to check out Season 4 when it drops.

You can stream the first three seasons of The Witcher on Netflix now, and also be sure to take a look at the 2024 TV schedule for more programming options.