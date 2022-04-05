Amidst Flip Or Flop Ending, Christina Haack Quietly Got Married (And Changed Her Name Again)

Reality TV personality Christina Haack has been almost as well-known for her personal life as she has for her excellent designs on Flip or Flop. The HGTV star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she led Flip or Flop for 10 seasons before the HGTV show wrapped on cable last month. Now it seems that sometime in recent months, amidst the series wrapping on the TV schedule, the star has seemingly tied the knot again. Hopefully, third time’s a charm.

This week, news broke that Christina Haack may have married her partner Joshua Hall, a realtor, marking the third time she has been married after wedding and divorcing Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. She and El Moussa split back in 2017 with the divorce finalizing in 2018. That same year she married Anstead, only to split from the Wheelers Dealers presenter in 2020. Haack has been candid about getting divorced a second time.

Hall and Haack had been dating since July of 2021 and had been engaged since September of last year, so the fact they might get married isn’t exactly a shock. However, they fact the two reportedly managed to do it quietly with the public none the wiser and managed to keep the marriage secret for an indeterminate amount of time is quite the surprise!

In fact, “sources” close to the couple got TMZ on the sleuthing trail. The outlet then looked into paperwork and found out that Christina Haack has, in fact, changed her name to Christina Hall on her realtor license. This seemingly indicates that at some point Haack and Joshua Hall already got married and started their life together, though it’s totally unclear when this happened. In fact, the outlet could only confirm the two had tied the knot “sometime over the last six months.”

At the time of this writing, the HGTV star has not publicly confirmed the news or changed her name on her social handles, but she did share a sweet post with Joshua Hall just a few days ago. That post indicates her man treats her like a “queen.”

At this point both Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa seem to be happily remarried, with the latter married to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young. ( Young and El Moussa are also currently on a pregnancy journey .) With this secret wedding news, the timing of the show ending after 10 seasons makes even more sense. Both can move on and move forward now.

The good news? The HGTV stars may have said goodbye to their namesake show, but they are still in demand as reality stars. Tarek headlines Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina already has a successful Flip or Flop spinoff with a catchy title, Christina on the Coast. The fourth season of Hall's solo show is currently in the works.