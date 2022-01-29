Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Speaks Out After She And Tarek El Moussa Receive ‘Exciting’ News Regarding Pregnancy Journey

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's relationship has been under intense scrutiny since it started in 2019, particularly from one of her Selling Sunset co-stars who insinuated that they both were just after attention. But the couple ultimately proved the critics wrong by making their commitment to each other serious. El Moussa popped the question in 2020 and the two officially got married last October. (HGTV got the bragging rights for the wedding special.) In the weeks following their nuptials, Young took to her social media to document their pregnancy journey, with one doctor's visit update revealing that she didn't have as many viable follicles as was hoped. But the reality star is now speaking out about receiving some more “exciting” news of late.

As it turns out, five of Heather Rae Young’s embryos are ready for genetic testing. (Meaning, they can be screened for serious and/or fatal disorders.) It's certainly a step in the right direction for Young and Tarek El Moussa’s desire to have a child together. Reflecting on the potential pregnancy, the Selling Sunset alum told the E! News:

It's exciting! I'm calling them my little babies—my little El Moussas. … I'm going to follow my ovulation with my doctor and see if we can try the natural way and if it happens within the next few months, we'd be very excited. And if it doesn't happen, then that's when we'll decide that we want to implant one of the embryos.

Sounds like another El Moussa could be running around sooner rather than later, which would make for the Flip or Flop star’s third child. (Tarek has an 11-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son with ex-wife Christina Haack.) Though Heather Rae Young has struggled with the ups and downs concerning her fertility journey, she's grateful to have “such an incredible husband throughout everything.” In fact, her spouse is apparently so enthusiastic that he wouldn't mind shooting for more than one baby. Young revealed:

I mean, Tarek's mentioned twins. I'm like, 'I don't know, baby. I don't know if I can carry twins.' … At first I'm like, 'I'm only having one.’ But we've thrown around having more than one. I love being a stepmom. He loves being a dad. And we would never regret having more. So we'll see how this one goes, but we would be open to having more, absolutely.

A potential Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa newborn (or two) is definitely cause for the newlyweds to be excited. Her fans, though, have been just as excited to hear talk that Netflix has supposedly renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons. Young hasn’t confirmed or denied that news but did post some throwback pics of the last five seasons, around the same time, to seemingly celebrate the occasion.

If true, Christine Quinn soon might not be the only star on the show anymore who's a new mother. If anything, it seems that Heather Rae Young is definitely getting all her ducks/eggs in order. But, in the meantime, viewers can check out some of the other best shows to watch on Netflix!