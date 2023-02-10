Amidst Rumors Of A Cancelled Britney Spears Intervention, Her Husband Sam Asghari Hit Up The Star Trek Premiere As If Everything Was Normal

Britney Spears is no stranger to being the subject of Internet rumors, but yesterday, the gravity of the accusations got a lot more serious. A report was published claiming Spears’ friends and family planned to hold an intervention but it was abruptly cancelled at the last minute after she got wind of the plan. They’re allegedly concerned about some substance abuse issues, as well as the singer’s mental health and wanted her to seek help. The rumors claimed her husband Sam Asghari was involved in the plan, but yesterday evening, he hit up the Star Trek premiere as if everything was normal.

Around the time Britney Spears was posting an angry rebuttal on Instagram, saying the allegations made her “sick to her stomach”, Asghari was walking the red carpet for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard. He dropped five Instagram stories from the event, including one talking about how some fans thought he was Rob Kardashian. You can take a look at a photo of the actor below...

There’s a ton going on here; so, let’s back up and go from the beginning. Yesterday, TMZ posted a story claiming Asghari, her manager and more people close to her rented a house and hired an interventionist to try to push her into treatment. The plan was reportedly for her to stay in the rented house for a few months to get treatment for substance abuse issues and mental health struggles. But she was allegedly tipped off to the plan, and it was cancelled. People Magazine ran a similar story with additional quotes from alleged insiders and claimed Spears met with a doctor on Wednesday after the intervention was cancelled.

Spears’ husband Sam Asghari reached out to Mario Lopez at Access Hollywood and denied an intervention happened, though he didn’t address whether the larger concerns about her health were true. Instead, he called them inappropriate. Here’s a look at his quote…

An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.

Britney Spears herself also took to Instagram and told fans not to believe everything they read. She claimed she may have to stop posting on Instagram because of the rumors and further implied she’s fine. Here’s a look at the post…

So, given all that happened yesterday, some fans were a bit surprised to see Sam Asghari walking the red carpet at the Star Trek event. He seemed to be in good spirits, at least based on what was posted to social media, and his various posts completely ignored any of the rumored issues. There are, of course, a lot of interpretations for that, however. Britney Spears is often the subject of rumors, and I would imagine if he cancelled his plans every time it happened, he’d have trouble doing anything.

Still, it should be noted that the gravity of the allegations here are more serious than the typical fights with her family or wild rumors about her living situation. TMZ doubled down this morning, even after Spears’ denials, and published numerous quotes from various unnamed sources talking about how worried they are and how they wish the intervention would have happened.

As with most things related to Britney Spears, people are going to believe what they want, especially when there’s not any public confirmation of anything going on. Here’s to hoping it all works out for the best, whatever that might be.