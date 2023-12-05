Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Exes Are Allegedly Dating, And An Insider Dropped Claims About What Brought Them Together

A year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship grabbed the public’s attention, the former GMA3 hosts are now easing their way back into the limelight. When it comes to the drama that’s swirled around them since late 2022, most eyes have been on them, while their respective former spouses arguably haven’t been mentioned as much. However, that might change due to this latest development. Robach’s former husband, Andrew Shue, and Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig are allegedly dating now. Additionally, an insider also dropped claims about what exactly brought them together.

Apparently, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue have been going together for a little while. A source told Page Six that the two have been an item for six months now. Of course, as of this writing, neither of them have publicly confirmed nor denied that they’re involved. The news outlet’s source also went on to claim that what brought the two together was their shared experience of going through divorces in the aftermath of the situation involving their former significant others. The unnamed person added:

It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now.

Andrew Shue – who’s likely best known to TV viewers for his role as Billy Campbell on Melrose Place – was married to the former ABC News staffer for 13 years before they split. It was reported that he and Robach finalized their divorce sometime around this past April. Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes settled their own divorce around October and were married for 12 years before going their separate ways. Per insiders, all parties involved had decided to move forward on their respective paths, and another of Page Six’s sources reiterated that when discussing Fiebig and Shue’s purported personal statuses:

They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.

Per reports that dropped shortly after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship was revealed, they and their spouses were all close while they were married. Sources say Robach and Holmes used to double date with their exes. On top of that, Robach’s kids allegedly used to babysit Holmes’. Amid their splits, all four adults have been spending time with their children.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, ahead of being romantically linked, had reportedly been navigating their new realities. Interestingly enough though, they’ve had business dealings with each other. Around this past June, they apparently teamed up for a new enterprise in the form of Axis Hats New York. Fiebig oversees the brand, while Shue serves as one of the board of directors. That alone was an intriguing turn of events, and a business expert referred to it as a “revenge” tactic.

As a whole this entire situation is just going to have to be taken with a massive grain of salt. If Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are indeed together though, then it’s admittedly a development that those who’ve been following this saga likely didn’t see coming.