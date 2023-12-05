‘You Weren't Moving And I'll Never Forget That Night’: T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Get Real About Mental Health Struggles Amid GMA And Relationship Drama
The couple broke their silence.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made headlines a year ago after it was reported that they had started a romantic relationship. From late 2022 throughout the entirety of 2023, rumors have swirled around the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts but, now, they’re breaking their silence. Holmes and Robach landed new gigs as podcast hosts, and the first episode has arrived. In it, they dove into the circumstances surrounding their romance and sought to tell their side of the story. They also didn’t shy away from discussing the lows that came with the situation. That includes the mental health struggles that both experienced amid the relationship and ABC drama.
The inaugural installment of Amy & T.J. was filled to the brim with intimate details from the eponymous couple, who detailed the aftermath of their exits from the alphabet network. At the time, they two had to contend with the business side of the situation, but the buzz surrounding Holmes and Robach’s reported relationship also took its toll on them personally. Robach recalled that Holmes got into a particularly “dark space.” On that note, he recalled sending text messages to his partner in the “past tense” and not realizing how he was sounding. Robach said she truly began to “panic” after Holmes sent a message saying, “'m sorry, you were the love of my life. I'm so sorry this has happened.”
That apparently prompted the veteran newswoman and her father to go to her boyfriend’s place, where they were joined by the doorman, to conduct a “welfare check.” She became emotional when recalling how the situation played out as well as what she was feeling at the time:
T.J. Holmes provided clarity as to why he was in the state that he was in at the time. As the CNN vet explained, up to that point, he’d been indulging in alcohol as well as weed-laced foods:
Amy Robach went on to discuss her own personal hurdles, bringing up her 2013 breast cancer diagnosis (of which she just marked the 10th anniversary) while doing so. She mentioned that she always believed that particular year was the “worst” of her life. Yet Robach now believes that even that health scare doesn’t compare to what she faced amid the GMA drama:
Amy Robach concluded that thought by telling T.J. Holmes that she was “lucky” that they had each other. While both hit those rough patches months ago, they now seem to be in better spaces both personally and professionally. Robach and Holmes went Instagram official months ago and were recently all smiles when making their red carpet debut as a couple at Jingle Ball 2023. And when it comes to work, they’ve expressed enthusiasm over their new podcast. One gets the impression that moving forward they’re going to choose to dwell on the positive and stray from the negative.
New episodes of iHeartMedia’s Amy & T.J. will drop on Tuesdays and will be available wherever you get your podcasts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Mike Reyes