Amy Robach Is Allegedly ‘Happy’ T.J. Holmes’ Divorce Is Settled, But Where Does She Stand With His Ex-Wife?

It’s been nearly a year since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace romance became public knowledge and, since then, a lot has changed for the parties involved. Holmes and Robach no longer work at Good Morning America and are still romantically involved. With that, they’ve since parted ways with their respective spouses. Holmes and his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, just settled their divorce in the past week and are now seemingly moving forward as co-parents to their young daughter. Now, a source claims Robach is “happy” the legal matter is settled but that she also has some specific feelings towards Fiebig.

The divorce between T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig, who were married for 12 years before separating, was in the works for some time before it was finalized. This past summer, insiders claimed it was going to take a rough turn because Fiebig allegedly wanted to “take him for everything he’s worth.” However, by August, it was reported that a deal was close to being agreed upon. Should this latest source be believed, Amy Robach is pleased with the settlement because it allows her and her partner to get past what’s been a “traumatic” time for them:

Amy is happy they are both finally divorced. It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.

The relationship between the former GMA3 hosts is still widely discussed, but that was especially true just after it was revealed last year. In fairness, given it started while the two were both still married, it could be categorized as an “affair.” But the optics of their romance are different now, considering both of the media personalities are legally divorced from their exes. In a way, this most recent legal development does truly allow them to jump into a new chapter in their lives.

Nevertheless, Us Weekly’s source also claimed that Amy Robach, who finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March, still has Marilee Fiebig on her mind. Robach allegedly wants to make amends with her partner’s ex over everything that’s gone down in the past year:

Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke. Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to coparent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to coparent in a healthy way and to coparent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee.

Before the extramarital relationship came to light, both Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes were friends with Amy Robach and Andrew Shue (who were married for 13 years). The two couples were apparently so close that they’d go on double dates . Additionally, it’s been said that Robach and Shue’s kids would babysit Holmes and Fiebig’s in those cases. So while the “peace” claim can’t be verified at this time, it may not be outlandish to assume the MSNBC alum wants some kind of mea culpa given her history with Fiebig.