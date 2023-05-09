As Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Continue Their Job Search, They’re Taking A Major Step Forward In Their Relationship

It’s been six months since the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was made public, resulting in the TV personalities filing for divorce from their respective spouses and parting ways with ABC News . The network has still not named permanent replacements for its former pair of charismatic co-anchors, and Robach and Holmes similarly remain in limbo, at least where their jobs are concerned. While recent events may have impacted their job search , their romance has only appeared to have gotten stronger, with the couple poised to take another huge step forward.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are set to move in together, the Daily Mail reports, as the lease on Holmes’ Manhattan apartment is up this summer, and Robach having recently purchased a $2.3 million penthouse . According to a supposed friend of the couple:

They're together all the time anyway, mostly at her place. I know at first we may have thought this was just a fling that would burn out, but nuh-uh. They are committed.

Fans of the longtime ABC News employees were intrigued to see if their relationship would be able to endure the intense media attention and backlash from the alleged affair. The couple at first seemed to be laying low while ABC investigated potential contract violations, but they soon re-emerged in the public spotlight, refusing to hide their love . Months later it seems moving in makes sense for the couple, given T.J. Holmes’ lease situation and the fact that they’re already spending all their time together. The insider continued:

They run together and hit up their favorite gym practically every day. They're out for romantic dinners.... a little PDA at their local grocery store.

When he does officially make his move to Amy Robach’s Greenwich Village apartment, T.J. Holmes will be able to take full advantage of the penthouse’s private terrace and huge panoramic windows (with a view of the Empire State Building).

The big move comes as both of the journalists continue to search for the next step in their careers. Following long tenures with ABC News, their exit agreements prohibit them from accepting an anchor position, and they’ve reportedly already been passed on by multiple major networks .

They are apparently looking to land a joint gig, pitching themselves as a duo and hoping to capitalize on the chemistry that endeared so many to them on GMA3. However, should they not be able to secure a package deal, sources say they will continue to support each other in separate endeavors.

T.J. Holmes is also reportedly in the final stages of his divorce from Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a daughter, after filing to end their 12-year marriage in December. Amy Robach, meanwhile, finalized her divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue (also after 12 years of marriage) back in March. There was reportedly no big legal battle, with the biggest issue being shared custody of their beloved dog Brody .

Six months into their public relationship, and Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are going strong! Fans are certainly interested to see what else is next for the couple and for GMA3: What You Need to Know, which airs weekdays on ABC.