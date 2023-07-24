Evidence That Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Finally Preparing To Move In Together Months After GMA Drama

It’s been a couple of months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were reported to be taking a big step in their relationship by planning to move in together. With Holmes’ lease being up at the end of the summer, the former GMA3 co-hosts — who were ousted from the third hour of Good Morning America after their workplace romance was exposed — apparently said they were taking the leap to cohabitation just six months after news of the scandal broke. Now, it seems we’ve gotten evidence that those plans have actually been put into action.

Eight months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair was outed, the couple still have not indicated what their next professional moves will be. That’s not keeping them from proceeding with their relationship, however, and it appeared the moving-in plan was still all systems go, as the couple spent an hour inside a Manhattan realty office this week, the Daily Mail reports.

Amy Robach reportedly arrived at the CHH Realty office in Manhattan by Uber — wearing the chain and promise ring that T.J. Holmes gifted her for her 50th birthday — with her partner following a few minutes later. Following the meeting, the couple reportedly walked a few blocks to eat lunch together at a Mexican restaurant.

Knowing the couple has already apparently spoken about moving in together — and the fact that they reportedly spend all their time with each other anyway — the meeting at a realty office would seemingly indicate that they’re looking to purchase their own love nest, after each moving out of the homes they shared with their respective spouses last summer. It’s not known, however, what that means for the penthouse that Amy Robach purchased in the aftermath of her dismissal from ABC News.

In February it was reported that after moving out of the West Village home she’d shared with now-ex-husband Andrew Shue, Amy Robach had dropped $2.3 million on a penthouse apartment in downtown Manhattan that has 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and huge windows with a view of the Empire State Building. Perhaps the couple is looking for a literal change in scenery after everything they’ve endured this year.

As the former colleagues continue moving forward with their lives, their exes are doing the same. Actor Andrew Shue, who was married to Amy Robach for 12 years, recently made a big purchase of his own, laying down $3.2 million on a sprawling 92-acre estate in New Jersey, which came complete with a horse farm and two separate residences.

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, meanwhile, to whom he was also married for 12 years, has moved on in a different way. Marilee Fiebig has apparently gone into business with Andrew Shue , with Amy Robach’s ex-husband serving on the board of directors of Axis Hats New York, which produces collegiate art pieces. She’s also gearing up for what could be an ugly divorce battle , with Fiebig allegedly ready to “try and take him for everything he’s worth.”