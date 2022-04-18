Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors , and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.

What Did Joshua Hall Say About Flip Or Flop’s Christina Hall?

Christina Hall has been through a lot in the past few years. Along with continuing to work on Flip or Flop (which wrapped its 10 season run in March) with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, she also starred in her own series, Christina on the Coast, remarried, had another child, and divorced again. Now, Hall has remarried again, this time to Realtor Joshua Hall (whom she began dating last summer) and her new husband has had to defend the HGTV star on Instagram , after word of their secret nuptials broke:

Apparently, Hall has been getting a lot of flack from folks on social media, now that news has spread that she’s gotten married again. While she and her new husband (they got engaged in September of 2021) hadn’t made an official announcement of their marriage, Hall filed papers recently to change her name on her real estate license from Christina Haack (her maiden name, which she went back to after her second divorce) to Christina Hall. This led to speculation that she and her fiancé had gone ahead and married, but without any public fanfare.

Now, it seems that both parties have confirmed their marriage. Both have each other’s names on their Instagram, with the new star of Christina in the Country adding Joshua Hall’s name next to an infinity symbol and a key, and also listing Christina Hall as her name (though she currently still uses Christina Haack as her handle).

While it’s never cool to talk badly about someone because of choices they make in their personal life, my guess is that Hall felt he had to stick up for his wife (much like Christina Hall stuck up for him when they went Instagram official ) because people had negative things to say about the speed at which those personal choices were made.

Hall and El Moussa split in 2016 , with their divorce being finalized in 2018 (leading to the relatively tense end of Flip or Flop ). Later that same year she married Ant Anstead, had a son with him, and then filed for divorce in September 2020, after less than two years. It was just a few months after Hall’s divorce from Anstead was finalized that she was engaged to Joshua Hall.

Luckily for Christina Hall, it seems like her new spouse fully has her back and believes that she “is nothing short of incredible.” And, her new show will feature some of their lives together, so we can see their love in action when Christina in the Country hits HGTV later in 2022.