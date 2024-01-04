Anthony Anderson Has All The Jokes About Jamie Foxx's Comeback After Taking Over For The Actor During His Health Issues

Actor Jamie Foxx is an acclaimed multitalent, which is why the public was so concerned when Fox had a medical crisis back in April. During this challenging time, Foxx was in the middle of filming Back in Action (which will be available with a Netflix subscription ), and had to drop out of hosting game shows Beat Shazam and We Are Family. The latter ended up being hosted by Anthony Anderson, who has all the jokes about Foxx’s comeback after taking over.

Fans have spent months watching as the actor/recording artist recovered from his medical issue, with Foxx eventually breaking his silence and thanking the public for their support. He's has gotten a ton of love from fellow celebs, and Anthony Anderson is even finding the time to make lighthearted jokes about taking over for Foxx and his daughter on We Are Family. While speaking with ET about his career, the upcoming Emmy host said:

Hopefully he and Corrine don't try to muscle in and take the show back for me and my mama because it will be a fight, Jaime! You've seen my mom.

How cute is that? Folks who have tuned into We Are Family know that Anderson is hosting with his real-life mother Doris. And while Foxx is on the mend, the Black-ish star is joking that he and Mama Doris aren’t ready to give up their gig together.

Obviously Anderson is joking here, as he is one of many celebs who have put their support behind the Dreamgirls icon during his time of need. We’ve seen The Rock and Will Smith reach out , among many others that have voiced their love and concern for Foxx. Later in his same interview, Anthony Anderson got real about his relationship with Jamie Foxx, saying:

Jamie's been a friend for years. I'm a fan of my friend. And you have to be able to step in. You know he's an executive producer on the show. And so, to be able to step in and keep this dream alive for him, for the network and whatnot, was a good thing to do.

All jokes aside, it’s clear there’s a ton of love shared between Anderson and Foxx. The two have had a long relationship, and so jumping in to host We Are Family was an act of affection, in addition to being a new TV gig for the 53 year-old actor.

Back in December Foxx stepped out for his first public appearance since the health crisis, which is another hopeful sign for his generations of fans out there. And smart money says the public’s affection for him and interest in his recovery will make the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action massively popular.