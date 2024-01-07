‘You Have To Be Able To Step In’: Anthony Anderson Opens Up About Replacing Jamie Foxx On Game Show Following His Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx was once tapped to host Fox’s new game show We Are Family, which sees contestants try to guess which celebrity a performer is related to before they're revealed. Following Foxx's medical "complication" in April 2023 though, he had to drop out of his hosting duties on the new series and leave his gig on Beat Shazam to Nick Cannon. Anthony Anderson was later announced to be replacing Foxx on WAF, and he’s now opening up about having to "step in" for the acclaimed actor after such a scary time.

Anthony Anderson is no stranger to game shows. He served as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer Season 2 and was the Rubber Duck during Season 10. He's also been on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Celebrity Prank Wars and hosted To Tell the Truth from 2016 to 2022. While We Are Family came under circumstances that he didn’t expect, he told ET that he was prepared to take over the job for his buddy:

Jamie's been a friend for years. I'm a fan of my friend. And you have to be able to step in. You know he's an executive producer on the show. And so, to be able to step in and keep this dream alive for him, for the network and whatnot, was a good thing to do.

It’s definitely a sweet gesture, especially considering the duo’s longtime friendship. It’s unclear if the Black-ish alum was approached to take over by Fox or by the actor's actual team but, either way, it sounds like he would have done it regardless. Plus, the series gives this year's Primetime Emmys host the chance to once again work with his mother, Doris Bowman. The two previously collaborated on Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris and, now, the mother-son duo is back at it again. So long as Jamie Foxx doesn’t take back his job, as Anderson joked:

And hopefully, he and Corrine don't try to muscle in and take the show back for me and my mama because it will be a fight, Jaime! You've seen my mom.

Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance in the aftermath of his medical emergency in December. At the time, he accepted the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television, where he got candid about what had happened. He most recently starred in Prime Video’s critically praised movie The Burial, and Foxx has a number of upcoming projects as well. With that, I'm not sure Anthony Anderson will have to worry about Foxx taking over We Are Family any time soon since he has a lot on his plate. Foxx is, however, still attached to the production as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, the Barbershop alum has been quite busy himself and not just with his new game show. Since leaving the Law & Order revival, the star booked two shows back-to-back. He landed A&E’s Kings of BBQ with Cedric the Entertainer, as they tried to get their barbecue business off the ground while traveling across the country. He also was set to star in ABC’s single-camera comedy Public Defenders, but it was ultimately passed over by the network.

Luckily, Anthony Anderson seems to be doing just fine with We Are Family, and I'm sure his friend, Jamie Foxx, is pleased that he's thriving and was willing to take over. You can check out the show, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Episodes are also available to stream with a Hulu subscription.