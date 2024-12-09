Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Joe And Magda Still Together After Struggling To Get On The Same Page? Here's The Latest
How serious is their situation?
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "The Call Of The Wild." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!
Joe Coan and Magdalena Szlachta only recently got their relationship rolling on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, but it feels like they're rocketing through all the required steps (so to speak) to catch up with other cast members. I question Magda's adamance about marrying a guy who almost missed his flight to see her because he slept in, and it seems he is, too, after learning some new information about her.
Given all the drama in the latest episode of the beloved 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, I had to do some digging and see what was up with Joe and Magda. Fortunately, we found something fans wanting to know if these two will appear on a spinoff set for the 2025 TV schedule will appreciate, which I'll get into after rehashing what had Joe second-guessing this relationship.
Joe Learned Some Shocking Information About Magda's Previous Relationship
Friends will always betray you on 90 Day Fiancé, and Magda's friends indeed did her dirty in the latest episode. While they dug into his life and grilled him to see whether he was right for her, they brought up her previous relationship he didn't know about. As we learned, Magda was previously in a serious relationship with a man from Germany and even moved over there, hoping to marry and live there.
It didn't take Joe long to realize that the situation with her ex was exactly what Magda wanted to do with him. This certainly left me, as a viewer, wondering if she's truly committed to a serious relationship or just trying to get the first green card she can to leave Poland.
Are Joe And Magda Still Together?
While we watch Joe and Magda's story unfold alongside a largely unlikable cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, the couple isn't being quiet about where things currently stand between them. In addition to having a shared couple account for the show, Magda put this photo up with Joe on November 16th. Take a look:
A post shared by Magdalena Szlachta (@madzia_szlachta)
A photo posted by on
Either Magda and Joe were a married 90-day couple who split and then got back together in record time, or she changed her thoughts about getting married to him as soon as she wanted to. The hashtag "boyfriend" tells me that these two are taking it slow, which seems like a good call for everyone around. Niles Valentine is learning that the hard way with Matilda Nti and Mr. Arc, and based on how that's working out for him, I think Joe and Magda are on the right path.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Don't forget to catch the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 the following night at the same time and network, and see if those couples can hold their relationships together.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.