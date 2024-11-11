90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Latest Episode Ended With A Strange Twist For One Cast Member, But We Shouldn't Be Too Worried

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "The Fault In Our Stars." Stream the episode with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé's latest episode gave fans quite the weird resolution for one couple that likely raised eyebrows among viewers. After closing the door on Chidi Ikpeamaeze and Rayne Fernandez's chaotic relationship, Before the 90 Days introduced Florida resident Joe and his Polish girlfriend Magda, but ended on an uneasy note that seemed like it'd be cause for concern, though there's reason not to be too worried about the situation.

Shocking moments are nothing new for 90 Day Fiancé, such as when Tyray Mollett found out he was being catfished in his first episode. Too often, moment of questionable significance are built up only to be completely benign when the full context is explained. I'll have to wait and see if that's the case for everyone else, but here's why I'm immediately skeptical about the seriousness of one specific scene from this episode with Joe.

The Episode Ended With Joe Not Answering His Apartment Door

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days ended with producers outside Joe's apartment four hours before his flight to Poland to see Magda. When he didn't answer initially, the scene jumped forward an hour to show he still wasn't answering the producers' knocks. Then, in the preview for next week's episode, we see another moment where attempts to get Joe to the door are unsuccessful.

The scene certainly sent my mind reeling, wondering what happened to him. Did he get cold feet and decide not to go to Poland? Perhaps he was injured and unable to answer the door? Maybe some woman is hiding out in the room that he doesn't want producers to see because they'll alert Magda? The mind can't help but race and wonder what's up with Joe.

Why I Feel Confident This Strange Twist Will Ultimately Mean Nothing

After seeing that Joe was unable to be located by producers, I started to do a little digging wondering what happened, and found an interview with PopCulture where he talked about meeting Magda in person. As such, I feel confident in saying that while producers might've had trouble tracking him down ahead of the flight, Joe will ultimately make it over to Poland to see his girlfriend.

So then, why would 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days make such a big show out of him being unreachable hours before his flight? The simple answer is that it's a reality show, and anything that can be edited to make for a dramatic moment can and will be.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There could be something deeper to explore, but as someone who has watched this franchise for years, I can tell you that the TLC series often sets up scenes or dramatic moments for effect that mean nothing at the end of the day.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Storyline With Veah And Sunny Is My Least Favorite Of The Season

More often than not, this happens in tell-all specials. One example would be when Angela Deem was told by a private investigator that her husband Michael Ilesanmi was not cheating on her. The moment was set up with continued teases of the question and Angela storming off the set, leading viewers to assume he had.

Let's also not forget all the drama about Armando Rubio's father potentially not showing up to his son's wedding, only to come through and it seemed like he never had any intention of missing the ceremony. I saw that one coming, though, because who doesn't love Armando and Kenny Niedermeier?

I may be wrong, but I think Joe's being unreachable hours before the flight will be insignificant to the story. Given past 90 Day Fiancé cast members have accused the show of faking moments, I could also see this scene being made to further illustrate Joe's apprehension about leaving Florida to see Magda in Poland. In any case, it does seem as though he's going to find a way on that plane, and decide if he's going to bring Magda to the United States.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Even though I'm fairly certain it's insignificant, I still can't wait to see next week's episode, just so we can get an answer to this mystery surrounding Joe.